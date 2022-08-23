Usain Bolt applies for trademark for his familiar celebration pose

Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

The former Olympic and world 100m champion Usain Bolt has moved to trademark a logo of himself in his familiar celebration pose.

The application for the logo, which depicts Bolt pointing skywards in silhouette, was filed in the US last week.

Related: UK Athletics defends Christian Malcolm departure despite golden summer

“The mark consists of the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward,” the trademark application states.

The filing suggests Bolt plans to use the logo on a number of products clothing, sunglasses, jewellery, bags, restaurants and “a retail shop carrying exclusive track and field products”.

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

The Jamaican sprinter won eight Olympic golds across three Games between 2008 and 2016 and retired from athletics in 2017.