Usage Insurance Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 150 Bn by 2031- Exclusive Report By Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Usage Insurance Market Analysis By Policy Type (Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD), Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD), Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD) ), By Product (Black Box, OBD Dongle , Smartphone, Others) - Global Insights 2021-2031

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Usage Insurance market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 17% between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 150 Bn by the end of 2031.

The demand for Usage Insurance is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 30 Bn by the end of 2020.

According to the historical performance of the market, usage insurance uptake registered an impressive 10% CAGR to be valued at US$ 30 Bn from as of 2020. Prospects took a temporary dip in the first half of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic halted automotive manufacturing and distribution operations. Fortunately, the ever surging EV popularity sustained demand.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5352

In the long-run, usage insurance providers are looking to leverage telematics as an effective technology to offer their services. Telematics-based insurance is highly accurate, as driving data can be instantly collected, enabling insurance providers to provide feedback regarding on-road driver and vehicular performance. Several developments are being witnessed, such as the recent takeover of TrueMotion by Cambridge Mobile Telematics in June 2021. After combining, Cambridge Mobile is to provide telematics services to 21 of the 25 largest auto insurers in the U.S.

How are Good Driving Practices Paving Way for Usage Insurance?

Incentives for better driving habits will increase drivers' motivation to improve their driving behavior. It leads to fewer traffic violations and accidents, resulting in fewer claims for insurance companies. This could prevent most drivers from paying more in rates and thus save them some money.

Implementation of tools for tracking drivers' driving behavior through the use of telematics is acquiring significant traction. The adoption of various technologies, including odometers, smartphones, and OBD dongles, has profoundly affected the driving behavior of consumers.

The coverage provided by usage-based insurance can offer current and ongoing details about driving habits, enabling appropriate calculation of rates and discounts quickly. The maximum discount offered is 25 percent, but most drivers receive a five to ten percent discount after recording driving.

To learn more about Usage Insurance Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5352

Key Segments Covered in the Usage Insurance Industry Survey

Policy Type

  • Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD)

  • Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD)

  • Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD)

Product

  • Black Box

  • OBD Dongle

  • Smartphone

  • Others

Vehicle

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable insurance industries to increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable the growth of usage-based insurance in the insurance industry.

  • To accelerate expansion across Europe, insurance tech company bolttech acquired i-surance, a next-generation B2B2C digital insurance platform. Boltech now covers 26 countries across North America, Asia, and Europe following the acquisition of i-surance - including Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, France, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

  • Bolttech intends to expand its insurance exchange services in Europe to provide both partners and customers with more choices.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5352

Key players in the Usage Insurance Market

  • Insure the Box Limited

  • Allstate Insurance Company

  • State Farm

  • Uniqa Insurance Group AG

  • Groupama

  • Generali Group

  • UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global usage insurance market to surge 5x until 2031 as compared to 2021

  • Demand for pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) to account for 55% of global market revenue

  • Smartphone-based usage insurance likely to expand at a CAGR of 9% through 2031

  • By vehicle, commercial usage insurance to garner significant momentum, growing at 7% CAGR

  • U.S to capture half of the global usage insurance demand across the decade

  • Europe likely to register an expansion rate of 10% in value CAGR terms through 2031

  • Asia to account for a growth rate of a staggering 15% from 2021 to 2031

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Automotive Domain –

Work Barges Market Analysis- With increased investments in the development of minor ports and canal networks around the world, the market for work barges has exploded in recent years. The market for work barges is expected to develop due to the increasing adoption of intermodal transportation services across various sectors. Manufacturers are concentrating on updating old products, which might boost the profitability of the work barge industry. The expansion of the work barges market is directly influenced by the increasing prevalence of a broad network of barges for carrying bulk materials across countries.

Platform Supply Vessel Market Forecast- Offshore oil and gas exploration, as well as logistical needs from offshore facilities, drive the platform supply vessel market. The majority of platform supply vessels are currently deployed in shallow water logistical operations, despite the fact that they are designed to work in deep water. Oil and gas exploration companies have been compelled to move beyond onshore and shallow water facilities to deep and ultra-deep water exploration as global energy demand has increased. In addition, the growing number of offshore exploration and production activities throughout the world is driving up demand for platform supply vessels.

Ship/boat Keel Market Growth- Tourism growth and vessel replacements are two major demand drivers for ship/boat keels. Excess capacity and supply of shipyards and boats are another structural aspect of the marine sector. In addition, in the coming years, port infrastructure developments and a diverse variety of projects are expected to boost demand for ship/boat keels. As a result, the strong demand for ship/boat keels in the region has been mirrored. Although there has been a recent reduction in the growth ratio of trade to gross domestic product (GDP), the link between economic output and cruise tourism appears to be altering.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Penguins have one championship chase left in them

    Ron Hextall's job is to restock the futures cupboards, but one last big move to improve the team for a run right now is warranted.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.