Usage-based Insurance Market to value USD 350 Billion by 2032: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·5 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Major usage-based insurance market participants include ARGO Data Resource Corporation, Allstate Insurance Company, Aviva plc, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, among others.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The usage-based insurance market is expected to record a valuation of USD 350 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. The study claims that the robust landscape of the automobile sector, backed by the ongoing proliferation of connected car technologies, will drive the adoption of telematics insurance programs. The significant rise in income levels across developed and developing countries and the expanding youth populace have propelled the sales of autonomous cars, causing a massive boom across the four-wheeler industry.

Based on estimates by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China, the country anticipates the share of smart cars with partially or fully autonomous functions to reach 50% of the new vehicle sales by 2025. On the other hand, the annual automobile production in India in 2022 stood at 22.93 million units. The expanding automobile fleet, in tandem with the rapid growth of 5G technology, enabling more efficient data collection, will accelerate business growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3020


Usage-based insurance market from the PAYD package segment is poised to witness nearly 26% growth rate between 2023 and 2032. PAYD insurance programs finalize premium costs based on the number of kilometers the car is driven. Insurance providers have been introducing additional discounts, features, etc., to ramp up their sales trajectory. Furthermore, supplementary benefits such as no installation charges, customized protection, reduced premium cost, and own damage and third-party liability cover offered by these programs will enhance their adoption.

The telematics-based PAYD segment recorded for 22% of the global usage-based insurance market share in 2022 due to the rising technological advancements and the consistent efforts of the leading insurance companies toward developing a user-friendly interface to derive better customer engagement. For instance, in September 2022, Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) launched FuelStar, a new application that enables consumers to save up to 40% on gas by guiding them on how to drive more efficiently.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) market size from the smartphone technology segment is predicted to observe more than 30.5% CAGR till 2032. An increasing number of car insurance providers have been utilizing insurance telematics and smartphones to reduce costs associated with claims by keeping track of car acceleration, turns, braking, speed, and distraction. In January 2021, AXA chose Cambridge Mobile Telematics to power its young driver application and make a shift toward a smartphone-centric offering from OBD-centric.

The passenger vehicle segment hold over 83% share of the usage-based insurance market in 2022. This growth is attributed to a noticeable rise in the production and sales of passenger vehicles globally. Based on estimations by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OIACA), more than 14 million passenger cars were registered in the European Union and over 7 million passenger cars were sold in the Americas in 2021, depicting positive growth prospects for the industry.

North America usage-based insurance market held more than 40% of the revenue share in 2022. The improving technological landscape and the skyrocketing sales of connected and autonomous vehicles are slated to drive business expansion across the region. Besides, a number of telematics insurance companies integrating advanced solutions to deliver better packages & schemes will further proliferate the regional industry progression.

Leading players operating in the UBI market are ARGO Data Resource Corporation, Allstate Insurance Company, Aviva plc, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, and others. These leaders are focusing on offering customized insurance coverage to their customers to strengthen their business standing.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3020

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:
Chapter 3   Usage-based Insurance Market Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    Impact of COVID-19 outbreak
3.3    Impact analysis of Russia-Ukraine war
3.4    Usage-based insurance industry ecosystem analysis
3.5    Advantages/features of UBI
3.6    Working/Architecture of UBI
3.7    UBI policy penetration (2022-2032)
3.8    UBI vs traditional automotive insurance
3.9    Technology & innovation landscape
3.10    Patent analysis
3.11    Investment portfolio
3.12    Industry news
3.13    OBD Standards
3.14    Regulatory landscape
3.15    Industry impact forces
3.15.1    Growth drivers
3.15.1.1    Growth of the automobile industry
3.15.1.2    Shifting focus towards remote diagnostic technology
3.15.1.3    Growth in the number of the connected cars bringing new UBI opportunities
3.15.1.4    Rising penetration of smartphones integrated with vehicle connectivity systems
3.15.1.5    Rapid use of UBI by insurance companies to improve profitability
3.15.1.6    Growing trend of Try-Before-You-Buy (TBYB) insurance model
3.15.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.15.2.1    Data security and privacy concerns
3.15.2.2    Data quality issues with smartphone based UBI system
3.15.2.3    Increasing compatibility issues
3.16    Growth potential analysis
3.17    Porter’s analysis
3.18    PESTEL analysis
Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament

    Cleveland's linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral) to season-ending injuries. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Takitaki tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Browns' 2

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    DOHA, Qatar — Another incomplete performance for Canada at the World Cup. But also a rousing late surge that fell just short in a 2-1 loss to a talented Moroccan side. As in the two previous defeats at the tournament, there were some moments to savour and some to forget. The Canadian men go home wiser and with some more fans, if not wins, after a 36-year absence from the soccer showcase. “It’s been the first time in a long time of being here," Canada coach John Herdman said. "We’d like to have b

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.