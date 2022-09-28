Christian Pulisic - USA World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - REUTERS

The USA will want to make up for lost time at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after failing to qualify for Russia 2018, the first global showpiece they missed since 1986.

The Americans finished third in their qualifying group this time round, just three points behind Canada and Mexico, with an unbeaten record at home.

Gregg Berhalter takes his team into the World Cup having already won the 2020 Concacaf Nations League and 2021 Gold Cup. He was also a part of the USA side that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002.

USA drew 0-0 against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain, in what was their final warm-up match before heading to Qatar for the World Cup finals.

USA World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 21-December 18.

Who are likely to be the star names in the squad?

Christian Pulisic is the standout name in this USA side. He captains the team, which is where he gets the nickname ‘Captain America’, and was his side’s leading scorer during qualifying.

While he may have struggled at Chelsea recently, Pulisic is still the man that fans and team-mates look to make a difference for the USA.

Behind him there is a group of promising young players who play for some of Europe’s biggest teams, such as Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, AC Milan full-back Sergino Dest, and Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Gio Reyna.

What are USA's fixtures?

The USA are in Group B alongside England, Iran, and Wales.

Nov 21: USA vs Wales, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 1pm (GMT)

Nov 25: England vs USA, Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Nov 29: Iran vs USA, Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm

See the full list of World Cup 2022 fixtures.

What is USA's World Cup record?

The best that the USA have done at the World Cup was when they reached the semi-finals in the first edition in 1930. The closest they have come since was the quarter-finals in 2002.

The USA’s failure to qualify for the Russia World Cup in 2018 ended a run of seven consecutive World Cup appearances. The USA will be hoping that 2018 was a blip, as they reached the knockout rounds in three of the four World Cup finals before it.

Latest odds

USA are currently 100/1 to win World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 5/1

France 13/2

England 38/5

Argentina 39/5

Spain 9/1

Odds correct as of September 28.