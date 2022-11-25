USA World Cup 2022 soccer fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and latest team news for Qatar

Ewan Somerville
·6 min read
Timothy Weah of USA celebrates after scoring in their opener against Wales/USA World Cup 2022 soccer fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and latest injury news for Qatar - Action Plus Sports Images / Alamy Live News
Timothy Weah of USA celebrates after scoring in their opener against Wales/USA World Cup 2022 soccer fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and latest injury news for Qatar - Action Plus Sports Images / Alamy Live News

After failing to qualify for Russia 2018, the USA are now back for the 2022 World Cup with a vengeance, with their second game of the tournament against England on Friday.

They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Wales, Gareth Bale cancelling out Timothy Weah's 36th-minute opener.

US coach Gregg Berhalter said afterwards that Wales' switch to a more direct style after half-time was difficult for his side to contain. "They have a big team and they made it very difficult. They stepped up the pressure," he said. "But I thought the guys handled it well. We kept it up to the end, it was a hard-fought game and we left everything out there."

Next up is Gareth Southgate's England, coming the day after Thanks Giving celebrations in America and around the world.

There will be a strong Premier League contingent in the US side, with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner joined by the Fulham duo of Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream.

Leeds' Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams join them in the set-up, with the latter hoping to skipper the side to a famous win on Friday.

"It would mean a lot," the 23-year-old captain said as the US look to maintain their unbeaten World Cup record against England, which includes a famous 1-0 win in 1950 and 1-1 draw 60 years later.

Group stage fixtures

USA 1 Wales 1, Monday November 21

England vs USA: Friday November 25, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET), 1pm (CT) and 11am (PT) (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor)

Iran vs USA: Tuesday November 29, 7pm (GMT), 10pm local time, 2pm (ET), 1pm (CT) and 11am (PT) (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha)

Latest USA news from Qatar

United States boss Gregg Berhalter called England a "formidable opponent" and praised Gareth Southgate to the hilt - despite being ignoring by the England manager ahead of Friday's World Cup clash.

An impressive 6-2 victory against Iran in Monday's Group B opener means Southgate's men will seal progress to the last 16 with a match to spare if they beat the US in Al Khor.

The States head into Friday's Al Bayt Stadium encounter looking to build on their 1-1 draw with Wales but Berhalter is wary of the threat posed by England, who he called a "scary" prospect in the build-up.

"He's done a great job with his team. They got off to a great start and they're a formidable opponent. It's going to be a difficult game for us."

The United States have defied Fifa’s edict to avoid contentious issues outside football at the World Cup finals and shown solidarity with the gay community, criminalised in Qatar, by redesigning their federation crest in rainbow colours at their training base.

The stance on gay rights, at odds with Fifa’s order to squads to “focus on the football” was announced by head coach Gregg Berhalter. The crest is in a media briefing room at the team’s training ground, Al Gharafa stadium in north Doha.

The question of how to show solidarity in Qatar with marginalised groups, especially LGBT, has been a thorny issue for teams ahead of the tournament in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Rainbow colours seen in the United States national team's badge in support of LGBTQ+ people - Carl Recine/Reuters
Rainbow colours seen in the United States national team's badge in support of LGBTQ+ people - Carl Recine/Reuters

USA's Group B opponents

England made a winning start to their 2022 World Cup campaign with an emphatic 6-2 win over Iran.

Bukayo Saka scored twice in his first major tournament appearance since missing his spot-kick in last year's European Championship final defeat to Italy while Marcus Rashford scored within minutes of coming on in a thumping victory that Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish also scored in.

Having finished runners-up at last summer's Euros and reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, England are among the favourites to triumph in Qatar.

Wales reached the World Cup finals in dramatic style via the qualifying play-offs, after beating an impassioned Ukraine side in Cardiff in June. Victory for Wales' talent-studded golden generation booked them a trip to the nation's second ever World Cup finals – their first since 1958.

Whilst England are the favourites and Wales could cause group upset for runners-up spot, Iran are the underdogs of Group B. Although a Fifa ranking of 22 suggests they are by no means one of the weakest sides in the competition statistically, preparations have been marred by infighting while head coach Dragan Skocic has been replaced by former manager Carlos Queiroz, who oversaw the team's group stage knock-out in Russia.

World Cup schedule

If USA were to win Group B

The winners of Group B will play the runners-up of Group A – Qatar, Holland, Ecuador, and Senegal – with the Afcon winners their most likely opponents.

France are favourites to win Group D, over Denmark, Tunisia and Australia, and would face the Group C runner-up out of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland to win the chance to face USA in the quarter-finals, should Berhalter's men make it out of the last-16 knock-out round.

If USA reached the semi-finals, they could meet either Belgium or Portugal, strong contenders in Group F and H.

If USA were to finish as runners-up in Group B

This would set up a clash between the winner of Group A, and if USA were to beat Holland, they could face Argentina or Denmark in the quarter-finals.

In this scenario, should USA make it to the semi-finals, their opponents might be one of either Spain, Germany, or Brazil, the cream of the crop from Groups E and G, to set up a possible final against France, Belgium, or Portugal in Lusail.

Quarter-final dates

The first two quarter-finals will take place on Friday, December 9, at 3pm and 7pm, and will be played at Education City Stadium and Lusail Iconic Stadium. The remaining quarter-finals are on Saturday, December 10, at 3pm and 7pm, and will be played at Al Thumama Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium.

Semi-final dates

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14, at Lusail Iconic Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium, with both matches taking place at 7pm.

Final

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Who is in the USA squad?

Berhalter has named a 26-man squad for the tournament, and with an average age of 25 years and 175 days, it is the second youngest of any teams in Qatar. It can be found in full here.

Latest Stories

  • Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

    Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills (7-3) are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard fo

  • C.J. Miles offers advice to Raptors' Malachi Flynn

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Miles details what he would tell Malachi Flynn to keep him motivated and confident in his abilities despite inconsistent minutes. Full episode can be found on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or on our YouTube channel.&nbsp;

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After Malkin scored, he threw his stick into the crowd and celebrated with his teammates. Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored in the tiebreaker for the Penguins, who improved to 6-1-1 in their l

  • Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win

    ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking over for Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback. He has four new pairs of sneakers to show for it. In a tradition he began last year, Heinicke gets himself a pair of Air Jordans in the colors of every team he and the Commanders beat. Their success and Heinicke's popularity among players and fans has made the “Js” a viral sensation well beyond the locker room. “I never really meant it to get this big, but I am enjoyi

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timb

  • Gymnastics group calls for national judicial inquiry into sexual and physical abuse in the sport

    A group representing hundreds of gymnasts who have survived abuse at the hands of coaches and sports organizations is asking the federal government to launch a national judicial inquiry to uncover past mistreatment. In an appearance before the House of Commons Status of Women committee, Kim Shore — co-founder of Gymnasts for Change Canada, a group dedicated to eliminating abuse in gymnastics — asked for a judicial inquiry into human rights violations against athletes of all ages. "Gymnastics is

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • NL champ Phillies extend President Dombrowski through 2027

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base,"

  • Maple Leafs acquire defenceman Conor Timmins from Coyotes

    The Maple Leafs have made a move to add some depth on defence, while parting ways with a 6-foot-9 centre prospect.

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Dallas defense turning Cowboys into championship contenders

    The Dallas Cowboys finally appear to have combined a potent offense led by Dak Prescott with an all-action defense, making them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A