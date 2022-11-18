USA vs Wales: World Cup 2022 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

(ES Composite)

Monday’s World Cup clash between the USA and Wales promises to be one of the most intriguing of the opening round of matches.

The Group B rivals can both hold genuine hope of progressing up against England and Iran but questions of form and experience persist for both.

Rob Page’s Dragons defied expectations to reach their first World Cup since 1958 and can look back on strong showings in the two recent European Championships for confidence.

The United States, meanwhile, squeezed through qualification and the pressure is on Gregg Berhalter to deliver with a rising crop of young stars.

Here are all the details ahead of the match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

USA vs Wales is scheduled for a 7pm GMT kick-off on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar will host the match.

Where to watch USA vs Wales

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6pm. S4C will broadcast a live Welsh language service.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will show the match live online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(Getty Images)

USA vs Wales team news

The US will rely heavily on Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna to create from the wide positions but come to Qatar without a recognised, top-level striker.

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira could be entrusted to lead the line in a 4-3-3 setup.

Wales will look to provide energy and pace around the focal figure of Gareth Bale.

Brennan Johnson could become a breakout star on the world stage this winter in support of the veteran while there are questions in central midfield.

USA vs Wales prediction

The United States are one of the teams heading into the tournament without a huge amount of positive energy, something which the Welsh team can tend to almost exclusively trade on.

Still, a nervy and edgy affair is most likely to start both teams’ campaign.

A 1-1 draw.

(Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams have only met twice before, both in friendlies.

Story continues

Landon Donovan and Eddie Lewis scored in a win for the US in 2003 before a 0-0 draw two years ago.

USA vs Wales match odds

USA: 8/5

Draw: 19/10

Wales: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).