USA vs Wales LIVE! World Cup 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Malik Ouzia and Jonathan Gorrie
·6 min read
USA vs Wales - LIVE!

Wales play their first World Cup finals fixture since 1958 as Group B continues at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tonight. It has been a long 64 years, but now Gareth Bale and company are ready to make a major splash on football’s biggest stage after coming through that play-off against Ukraine. Few can forget their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, while they also reached the knockout stages last summer.

But the United States are also eyeing qualification for the last-16, eager to make up for lost time after the pain of missing out on the 2018 tournament in Russia altogether. That was the first time they had missed the World Cup since 1986, though decent strides have since been made under head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Wales are missing Joe Allen for this evening’s opener, though captain Bale is ready to fire. The USA had doubts over the likes of Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest, but both are fit, while Tyler Adams has been chosen as captain ahead of Christian Pulisic. Follow USA vs Wales live below, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

USA vs Wales latest news

  • Kick-off time: 7pm GMT, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

  • How to watch: ITV and S4C

  • USA team news: McKennie and Dest fit

  • Wales team news: Joe Allen ruled out

  • Score prediction

United States - Wales

Sixty-four years in the making

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Eight years in the making

17:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Gareth Bale: Playing in a World Cup is the biggest honour of my career

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

“It’s probably the biggest honour we could have for our country, qualifying for a World Cup, something we haven’t done in 64 years,” said Bale.

“It’s history in our country. Schools are going to stop to watch our games. Kids are going to miss school, fortunately for them.

“It’s a massive piece of history in our country and something we have all wanted for a long time.

“We have the support of the nation back home, no matter what happens, as long as we give 100% our country will love us for that.”

(PA)
(PA)

Arsenal sending support

17:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Christian Pulisic looking to make a World Cup statement

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

”I think being American, it means something … and that’s why every time I put on that jersey, I hope that I can inspire people back home,” said the Chelsea forward.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Kieffer Moore sends message to England

16:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Wales striker is dreaming about knocking England out of the World Cup.

“It would be amazing,” said the Bournemouth forward, who was once capped by England C.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Bale finally gets deserved chance to perform on biggest stage

16:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

The best player of his generation never to play at a World Cup will shake off that unwanted mantle this evening, when Wales meet the USA in Al Rayyan.

For several generations of Welsh fans, the wait to watch their team on football’s biggest stage will finally end, too.

Gareth Bale made his international debut at 16, in May 2006, in a pre-tournament friendly against a Trinidad & Tobago side about to head off to a World Cup that would put the Caribbean nation’s tally of World Cup appearances on a par with Cuba, Haiti, Kuwait, Indonesia — and Wales, whose own qualifying campaign had been another disaster. Between the 2002 and 2006 editions, Wales won just three out of 20 matches, against Belarus, Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan.

A second World Cup, and first since 1958, had seldom seemed further away, but with Bale’s gradual evolution, from full-back to forward, Tottenham jinx to Real Galactico, came Wales’s at first steady and then, in France in 2016, accelerated rise as a genuine footballing force.

Read Malik Ouzia’s full analysis here!

(PA)
(PA)

Wales World Cup 2022 guide: Star player, fixtures, squad, one to watch, odds to win

16:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back at a World Cup for the first time since 1958, there is plenty of excitement in Wales going into Qatar.

They have enjoyed some memorable tournaments recently, particularly at Euro 2016 when they reached the semi-finals, and are dreaming of more history.

The stage feels set for Gareth Bale to be a hero.

Here’s all you need to know about Wales...

Wales will compete against the USA in their first World Cup match. (Getty Images)
Wales will compete against the USA in their first World Cup match. (Getty Images)

USA World Cup 2022 guide: Star player, fixtures, squad, one to watch, odds to win

16:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

After failing to qualify for the last World Cup, the United States will be keen to make an impact this time around in Qatar.

The USA will host the next tournament in 2026 with Canada and Mexico and, as a result, investment and interest in the sport is growing.

Coach Gregg Berhalter is under pressure to succeed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the United States…

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Prediction: 1-1 draw

16:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

The United States are one of the teams heading into the tournament without a huge amount of positive energy, something which the Welsh team can tend to almost exclusively trade on.

Still, a nervy and edgy affair is most likely to start both teams’ campaign.

A 1-1 draw.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Wales team news: Joe Allen ruled out

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Joe Allen has been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury. Allen was a major doubt having not played since September and the midfielder has lost his battle to be fit to face the US.

Wales will look to provide energy and pace around the focal figure of Gareth Bale.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

USA team news: McKennie and Dest fit

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The US will rely heavily on Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna to create from the wide positions but come to Qatar without a recognised, top-level striker.

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira could be entrusted to lead the line in a 4-3-3 setup.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch USA vs Wales

16:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised free-to-air and live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6pm. S4C will be showing Welsh language coverage of every Wales match during the tournament.

Live stream: The ITV Hub will show the match live online.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Welcome

16:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Wales’ first World Cup game since 1958.

First up for Rob Page’s men is a meeting with the USA in Group B. Given the manner of Iran’s loss to England earlier today, that second spot looks wide open if the Three Lions can’t be caught.

Kick-off inside the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is at 7pm GMT.

(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

