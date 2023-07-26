USA vs. Netherlands live updates: USWNT goes for second World Cup group stage win

The U.S. women’s national team continues their 2023 World Cup campaign Wednesday against Netherlands. The Americans are vying for a third straight World Cup victory, which would be a record, and fifth overall. The USWNT is also undergoing a generational shift, with more than half the roster playing in their first major international tournament.

With columnist Nancy Armour on the ground, USA TODAY Sports will offer the latest updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the USWNT's first match. Follow along.

USWNT game tonight

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The United States play their second Group stage game Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. They face Netherlands.

Where to watch USA vs. Netherlands

All 2023 World Cup matches, including USWNT games, will be broadcast in the U.S. by Fox, on both its main channel and FS1. It’s also available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app. Spanish-language coverage will be on Telemundo.

USA women World Cup schedule

The Americans are scheduled to play two more group games on the following days and times:

World Cup bracket

Here’s how the 2023 World Cup bracket is set up.

How many groups are in the Women's World Cup?

There are eight groups, four teams per group, with the top two seeds from each group advancing to the knockout round. The groups are as follows:

What time is it in New Zealand?

Auckland is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States.

Where is the 2023 World Cup being played?

For the first time in women’s World Cup history, the tournament will be hosted by two countries, Australia and New Zealand. (The 2022 men’s World Cup was hosted by Japan and South Korea and in 2026, it will be hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.)

Many people associate Australia and New Zealand with surfing, sandy beaches and stunning swimming spots, all happening in sunny weather. But it’s winter in the southern hemisphere, which means temperatures will be anything but scorching.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA vs. Netherlands live updates: USWNT lineup, time, prediction, more