USA vs. Germany: How to watch the USA Men's Basketball final pre-Olympics showcase game today

This year marks LeBron James' fourth time playing for Team USA in the Olympics. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Warmups are just about done for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, today is their final exhibition game before heading to the Paris 2024 Olympics. They'll tip off against Germany in a game held at London's O2 Arena Monday at 3 p.m. ET.

Team USA features a stellar lineup of talent including LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo, but Team Germany is a formidable foe, winning the gold last year at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, while the US was shut out of a medal and finished fourth. The German team roster includes several NBA stars, including Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schröder, Daniel Theis of the New Orleans Pelicans, and brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, who play together on the Orlando Magic.

How to watch the Team USA Basketball Showcase: USA vs. Germany:

Date: Monday, July 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Where: O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, Hulu with Live TV

How to watch the USA vs. Germany showcase without cable:

Fox is available to stream on Fubo, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling, and Hulu with Live TV. If your cable provider offers Fox, that also allows viewing access via the Fox Sports App.

Who's playing for Team USA 2024?

Team USA is coached by Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. The members of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team who will be playing at the Paris 2024 Olympics are Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Derrick White (Boston Celtics), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

When will Team USA play next?

The game against Germany is Team USA's final exhibition game before the Olympics. During the group phase of the Olympics in Paris, their schedule is as follows:

July 28 – Team USA vs. Serbia

July 31 – Team USA vs. South Sudan

August 3 – Team USA vs. Puerto Rico

