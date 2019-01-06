USA vs. Finland results: Score, highlights from 2019 World Juniors gold-medal game; U.S. claims silver

The United States came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period of Saturday's gold medal game of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship but then faltered with under two minutes remaining. Finland's Kaapo Kakko netted the go-ahead goal with 1:26 on the clock to seal a 3-2 victory, which gave the Finns their fifth title and sent the Americans home with the silver medal.

With a pro-Finland crowd in Vancouver behind them, the Finns took a 2-0 lead on goals by Jesse Ylonen (Canadiens) and Otto Latvala in the second and third periods, respectively. Ylonen's goal came with the man advantage and was only the second goal the United States had given up when short-handed in the tournament.

Netminder Cayden Primeau, a Canadiens prospect who plays for Northeastern University, kept the Americans in the game with countless big saves as Finland maintained pressure. He finished the game with 28 saves.

A program known for big comebacks staged another one Saturday. Sasha Chmelevski strapped Team USA onto his back and led the charge. Just 1:01 after Finland took a 2-0 lead, the Sharks prospect whipped a turnaround shot from the right circle past tournament all-star Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen. A minute and 46 seconds after that, the American player of the game fed a wide-open Josh Norris for a one-timer into an open net.

Neither team sat back after that, and each had opportunities to take the lead. Finland was the team that eventually cashed in. A scramble in front of the net led to Kakko picking up the puck and lifting a backhand over a sprawled Primeau. Kakko is expected to be a top pick at the 2019 NHL Draft.

When these teams met on New Year's Eve, the Americans won 4-1, but this was a different Finnish team Saturday. Finland defeated host Canada 2-1 in overtime in the quarterfinals after trailing late in the third period and then beat Switzerland handily in the semifinals 6-1.

Team USA entered Saturday's game with the top power play and top penalty kill in the tournament. In 22 power-play opportunities, the Americans had scored seven goals (31.8 percent efficiency). Against Finland, the United States went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

Regardless of the outcome, USA Hockey has become a force at the World Junior Championship. This is the fourth straight year the country has finished with a medal; it won bronze in 2016 and 2018 and gold in 2017. Saturday's game was played 15 years to the day after USA Hockey broke through for its first WJC gold, when it came from behind to defeat Canada.

Q&A: Devils' Drew Stafford on U.S. breakthrough win in '04

Finland has now defeated the U.S. three times in medal-winning games. It won bronze against the Americans in 2003 and 2006. It has won gold three times in the past six tournaments and five times overall. The previous golds came in 1987, 1998, 2014 and 2016. The Finns finished ninth in last year's tournament.

USA vs. Finland: scores, highlights

(All times Eastern)

Final: Finland 3, USA 2

10:46 p.m. -- Finland celebrates the country's fifth World Junior Championship title.

Led by captain Aarne Talvitie, who consistently fought an ankle injury during the Gold Medal game, Finland accepts their gold medals #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/EMLow3dKbY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2019

Three in six years.



is back on top of the #WorldJuniors world! pic.twitter.com/xBexSeugmP



— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2019

10:40 p.m. -- USA has now gotten a medal in four straight WJC.

The Americans receive their silver medals after a heartbreaking loss #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Any3svPIqk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2019

10:36 p.m. -- Finland wins its third gold medal in the last six World Junior Championship

Finland over the past few years:



2013: 7th

2014: 1st

2015: 7th

2016: 1st

2017: 9th

2018: 6th

2019: 1st



See why this team is such a wildcard to predict each year? Next year, they'll get eliminated in the quarter-finals. #WJC2019



















— Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

lost to & in preliminary round & trailed in the final minute of the quarterfinal against ... gutsy run at the #WorldJuniors this year — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2019

10:34 p.m. -- USA's player of the game is Sasha Chmelevksi and Finland's player of the game is Kaapo Kakko.

10:32 p.m. -- Tournament all-stars include Finland's netminder and USA's Poehling who was also named the tournament's MVP.

Tournament all-stars: Ukko Pekka Luukkonen (BUF), Alexander Romanov (MTL) Erik Brannstrom (VGK) ; Grigori Denisenko (FLA), Philipp Kurashev (CHI) and Ryan Poehling (MTL). MVP: Poehling — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 6, 2019

End of third period: Finland 3, USA 2

Shots: USA 28, Finland 31

10:29 p.m. -- Finland wins the gold medal.

The in-arena version of the moment Team captured the 2019 #WorldJuniors !



pic.twitter.com/3CjAbphXhw



— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2019

10:29 p.m. -- USA controls and gets some chances but Finland gets it out and keeps the pressure on.

10:28 p.m. -- USA pulls their netminder.

10:26 p.m. -- GOAL! Off the ensuing faceoff Finland controls and with a scramble in front of the net Kaapo Kakko (2019 eligible) with the nifty backhand up and over a sprawled out Cayden Primeau from almost behind the goal line. USA trails 3-2.

Kaapo Kakko may have scored the game winner. 3-2 Finland. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/0l2cmbwIpW — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

has won three medals in the last six years ... always in dramatic fashion



Kaapo Kakko the latest hero following in the footsteps of Kasperi Kapanen & Rasmus Ristolainen



— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2019

10:25 p.m. -- Cayden Primeau with a big blocker save.

10:25 p.m. -- Two minutes remaining.

10:16 p.m. -- The U.S. comeback should not surprise anyone as they Americans came back from a 4-0 deficit late in the third period to Sweden in the preliminary round (before losing in overtime).

10:10 p.m. -- Jack Hughes back on the ice and breaks in all alone but is robbed by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

10:07 p.m. -- GOAL! Sasha Chmelevski with the sweet backhand pass right to Josh Norris (Senators) for the one-timer from the right circle. Game tied at 2

Noah Cates (PHI) made the play on the puck both times to force the puck to Chmelevski. He has an assist on both. This thing turned around in a hurry. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 6, 2019

10:07 p.m. -- Oliver Wahlstrom and Jack Hughes collide and Hughes is slow to get back up. He heads right to the USA bench.

10:03 p.m. -- GOAL! Just over a minute after the Finns score, off a blocked shot Sasha Chmelevski (Sharks) turns and fires the puck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the left circle. USA trails 2-1.

Alexander Chmelevski gets one back. He was due for sure. 2-1. Jack Hughes with a chance, too. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/3dr8eatMVr — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

10:01 p.m. -- GOAL! Finland takes a two-goal lead as Otto Latvala throws the puck on net from the point and it beats a possibly screened Cayden Primeau. USA trails 2-0.

A great steal by Aarne Talvitie results in Otto Latvala scoring from the point. 2-0 Finland. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/xnKqJQGe96 — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

9:56 p.m. -- Cayden Primeau (Canadiens) also making big saves as he robs Rasmus Kupari with the blocker.

9:56 p.m. -- USA getting chances now but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres) is standing tall.

9:52 p.m. -- Third period underway. USA has 20 minutes to tie the game.

9:39 p.m. -- Former Canucks in attendance

A roaring ovation from the hometown Vancouver fans, as former @Canucks Henrik Sedin and Jyrki Lumme are shown on the jumbotron. #WorldJuniors #REPRESENT pic.twitter.com/19lBBDBKyA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2019

End of second period: Finland 1, USA 0

Shots: USA 17, Finland 22

9:33 p.m. -- Back to even strength. Finland did not have a shot with the man advantage.

9:32 p.m. -- Mattias Samuelsson (Sabres) with a block on a big slap shot. USA sacrificing the body to keep it a one-goal game. FYI -- Mattias' dad is former NHLer Kjell.

For his next trick, Mattias Samuelsson will make the puck disappear. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/mdydbIscic — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

9:28 p.m. -- Oliver Wahlstrom takes a tripping penalty. Reminder: Finland scored its goal on the power play.

9:26 p.m. -- Finland captain Aarne Talvitie is back on the ice.

9:24 p.m. -- Back to even strength.

9:21 p.m. -- Finland gets a fantastic chance on the penalty kill as Santeri Virtanen dishes the saucer pass to Sami Moilanen, but Cayden Primeau comes up huge once again. USA defensemen did not press Virtanen, despite having the extra skater, allowing him to make the perfect pass.

9:20 p.m. -- USA goes back to the power play.

9:18 p.m. -- GOAL! Off the faceoff win, Oskar Laaksonen (Sabres) feeds Jesse Ylonen (Canadiens), who fires the one-timer against the grain past a moving Cayden Primeau (Canadiens). The power-play goal gives Finland the lead. USA trails 1-0.

Jesse Ylonen right off of the faceoff and his one-timer makes it 1-0 on the PP. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/Mx3089945t — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

9:14 p.m. -- Evan Barratt called for goalie interference and the Finns head to the power play. They are 0 for 1 thus far.

9:12 p.m. -- Team USA couldn't set up with the man advantage and is now 0 for 4 on the power play.

Very impressive pass by Jack Hughes to Ryan Poehling in the slot. #WJC2019 #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/5qrEHfZgix — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

9:09 p.m. -- And just like that, the USA is back to the power play. Finland is not helping itself in this one as the Americans are bound to break through sooner or later.

9:08 p.m. -- USA gets one shot on net with man advantage and now back to 5-on-5.

9:06 p.m. -- Joel Farabee tries to pull the puck between his legs but doesn't put enough on it, still gets a big scoring chance and draws a penalty. USA heads to its third power play of the game. It is 0 for 2 so far.

9:02 p.m. -- USA breaks out 2-on-1. Canucks prospect Tyler Madden keeps the puck but shoots high.

9:01 p.m. -- Second period underway and Talvitie is on the bench for Finland; however, he may not play.

Finland may be without Aarne Talvitie (NJD) for the rest of the game. He just tested his injured foot/leg right before puck drop, made a hard turn and immediately skated to the bench. That would be a big loss. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 6, 2019

End of first period: Finland 1, USA 0

Shots: USA 9, Finland 13

8:41 p.m. -- Skating 5-on-5.

8:40 p.m. -- USA with a short-handed chance as Logan Cockerill (Islanders) drives to the net and drops it to Sasha Chmelevski (Sharks), who is robbed by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres).

A great scoring chance by Sasha Chmelevski. Probably been the most noticeable player today. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/yvVvdNZTJj — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

8:39 p.m. -- Finland captain Aarne Talvitie gets tangled up and goes gingerly back to the bench. Talvitie, who was drafted by the Devils, plays for Penn State with the Americans' Evan Barratt.

Here's the leg injury that took Aarne Talvitie out of the game for now. #WJC2019 pic.twitter.com/szMoFMq7ix — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisNHL) January 6, 2019

8:37 p.m. -- Quinn Hughes (Canucks) takes a hooking penalty. FYI: USA also has the top penalty kill in the tournament. It has allowed one, that's one, goal in the tournament while short-handed.

8:36 p.m. -- Cayden Primeau is coming up big for the Americans.

. @cpreems29 with some big stops early. #USAWJC



We're knotted at 0-0 with nine minutes to play in the opening period. pic.twitter.com/8fY2bGTCQG



— USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 6, 2019

. @cpreems29 was solid in the 1st period.



Puck drops on the 2nd period, right now on #NHLNetwork ! #USAWJC pic.twitter.com/2kkf0GNrci



— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 6, 2019

8:35 p.m. -- Back to even strength

8:31 p.m. -- Evan Barratt makes a move and gets pulled down by Anttoni Honka. USA heads back to the power play. It is 0-for-1 so far.

8:27 p.m. -- Back to even strength and USA had one shot on net with man advantage.

8:27 p.m. -- Oliver Wahlstrom breaks his stick on a shot and it goes flying into the stands, striking a spectator.

8:26 p.m. -- USA still on the power play.

8:25 p.m. -- NO GOAL! Referee says no goal and USA Hockey head coach Mike Hastings is confused by the explanation. Goal was waved off due to a crease violation.

They're saying Chmelevski was in the crease for the goal. Not sure how he's supposed to get out of there when he's being tackled. He was out of the crease when Wahlstrom put it in. Either way, no goal. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 6, 2019

8:23 p.m. -- GOAL! Loose puck and it looks like the U.S. scores but the referee is blowing it off; however, looks like no goalie interference and there was no whistle.

8:21 p.m. -- USA heads to the power play as Josh Norris takes an elbow from Rasmus Kupari. Not a smart move by the Finn as the U.S. has the top power play in the tournament.

8:11 p.m. -- Finland gets a point-blank chance as Samuli Vainionpaa gets multiple whacks but Cayden Primeau comes up big.

8:08 p.m. -- Puck has been dropped. Who will win the gold medal?

Pregame

7:57 p.m. -- Great moments are born from great opportunity.

Look up leadership in the dictionary...



Coach gives the boys a few final words before they hit the ice to play for #WorldJuniors GOLD on @NHLNetwork . #USAWJC pic.twitter.com/ait8EZ61H8



— USA Hockey (@usahockey) January 6, 2019

7:50 p.m. -- Everyone is tuned in.

Watching from @STAPLESCenter in Los Angeles, California https://t.co/w1BsWoTYGx — Bailey LA Kings (@BaileyLAKings) January 6, 2019

7:30 p.m. -- Quick note on the Finns. Expect a much tougher game for the U.S. compared to preliminary round.

The Finnish team USA will see tonight is not the same team they cruised past with a 4-1 win in Victoria. Finland's top players -- Tolvanen, Heponiemi, Kupari, Kakko and Talvitie in particular -- have really taken things to another level in the playoff round. They have speed/skill — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 5, 2019

7:10 p.m. -- USA lineup

4:30 p.m. -- Getting set for the gold-medal game.

