USA vs. Finland results: Americans shut out from medal stand in 2020 World Juniors after quarterfinal exit

Yep, it's déjà vu all over again.

Less than a year removed from a heartbreaking loss in the IIHF World Juniors gold medal game, the United States was handed a 1-0 defeat by the Finns when the two nations squared off in the 2020 edition's quarterfinals Thursday. Joonas Oden, who was actually born in the United States, netted the lone goal.

Like in 2019, the United States (4 seed) and Finland (5 seed) emerged from their respective groups in second and third place. Five players returned from last year's U.S. team and four from the Finnish gold medal team, including Ville Heinola (Winnipeg Jets), who got the secondary assist on the goal. The primary assist went to Kristian Tanus, who made a ridiculous no-look pass to Oden for the one-timer in the slot on the power play.

American goaltender Spencer Knight (Florida Panthers) once again looked solid between the pipes as he stopped 28 of 29 shots — including at least 12 in the high-danger zone.

On the flip side, Justus Annunen (Colorado Avalanche) was phenomenal in net, stopping all 30 shots he faced with almost 20 coming from up close. Defenseman Ty Emberson (Arizona Coyotes) had his best game of the tournament and led the Americans with four shots on net. The best chance, however, came off — you guessed it — a ridiculous seeing-eye pass from Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks) to Jack Drury (Carolina Hurricanes) crashing the net with the U.S. trailing.

However, in the end, as captain Mattias Samuelsson told NHL Network's Jill Savage after the game, "We just didn't score. You can't win a hockey game if you don't score any goals."

The United States leaves the Czech Republic without a medal — the first time it failed to medal since 2015, ending a streak of four consecutive trips to the podium. Finland will face Canada in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday (NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada).

Sporting News had all the action as Finland defeated the United States and ended the American's gold medal hopes at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

USA vs. Finland results, highlights from 2020 World Juniors quarterfinals

(All times are Eastern)

Final score: Finland 1, USA 0

2:05 p.m. — Team USA best three players of the tournament: Spencer Knight, Shane Pinto and Trevor Zegras.

2:04 p.m. — Spencer Knight named Team USA's player fo the game. Joonas Oden gets the nod for Team Finland.

Third period: Finland 1, USA 0

2:00 p.m. — Game over. USA again loses to Finland.

Finland beats the USA in a WJC knockout game, again.pic.twitter.com/lCEanEYAum — Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) January 2, 2020

1:58 p.m. — Whistle with two seconds left as there is an injured Finn down — Wahlstrom came up high with the elbow. Lots of pushing and shoving at the whistle. Wahlstrom gets five.

1:57 p.m. — Last 30 seconds and the Americans set up. Nick Robertson fans on the shot.

1:56 p.m. — Americans controlling the puck on the left side but Cole Caufield's shot is smothered. Nick Robertson had been sitting alone on the right side but they couldn't get it to him.

1:54 p.m. — With one minute and 14 seconds left on the clock Antti Saarela is called for slashing Oliver Wahlstrom. Team USA heads to the power play and it should be a 6-on-4.

1:53 p.m. — Two minutes left and the Americans are having trouble gaining the offensive zone. They have only five shots on goal in this period.

1:51 p.m — Three minutes left.

1:50 p.m. — John Beecher drives down the left wing and cuts to the net but Annunen with the stick down makes the stop.

1:49 p.m. — Under five minutes remaining in the game, the U.S. needs one.

1:38 p.m. — Defenseman Ty Emberson cuts down the middle, gets the puck and a quality scoring chance but the same result: Annunen save.

1:34 p.m. — Oliver Wahlstrom trying to get on the board gets a shot off despite being a Finnish defender in his face.

Wahlstrom and Team USA looking for the equalizer with less than 8 minutes to play in regulation. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/KZA1CKPx8L — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 2, 2020

1:32 p.m. — Now its Finland controlling the play and keeping the Americans pinned in their own end with just over 12 minutes remaining.

1:30 p.m. — United States has picked up the pace. Mattias Samuelsson point shot is stopped with a big kick save.

1:27 p.m. — PP GOAL. Kristian Tanus with the no-look pass to Joonas Oden in the slot and Oden just rips it home. USA trails 1-0.

Kristian Tanus with the no-look dish to Joonas Oden, and Finland breaks the deadlock! pic.twitter.com/kYL0k30UNl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2020

1:26 p.m. — Then Drury called for a questionable tripping call and the Americans will be shorthanded.

1:25 p.m. — Trevor Zegras with another ridiculous pass and finds Jack Drury in front but he's stopped. The puck is left sitting before the Finns clear it.

1:23 p.m. — Finland with a couple of early chances but Spencer Knight keeps it scoreless.

Great save here by Spencer Knight on Lenni Killinen to keep this 0-0

@TSN_Sports #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/5frKAZjT4O

— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 2, 2020

1:19 p.m. — Puck has dropped for the third period.

1:14 p.m. — USA now outshooting Finland 23-16

Second period: USA 0, Finland 0

1:02 p.m. — The second period ends just like the first: scoreless.

12:55 p.m. — Virginia native Zac Jones gets the puck between the circles and rifles the wrister off the crossbar. Team USA comes oh so close. Looking at the replay below may have been deflected at some point but, either way, it did not tickle the twine

12:45 p.m. — Alex Turcott tries to stuff it in shortside but is denied and the power play expires a few seconds later.

12:44 p.m. — Nick Robertson with a big shot down low from the bottom portion of the right circle but Annunen makes the stop.

12:43 p.m. — U.S. head to the power play. They are 6-for-21 with the man advantage in the tourney. Finland has the second-best penalty kill (85 percent).

12:40 p.m. — Another turnover by the Americans and Sampo Ranta breaks in but Spencer Stastney with a fantastic backcheck and defensive play. Ranta, who plays at the University of Minnesota, doesn't even get a shot.

12:38 p.m. — The momentum has swung in the Finns' advantage and they break out 3-on-1 as the Americans get caught deep on a broken play. Spencer Knight with a key stop on a driving Matias Maccelli (Arizona Coyotes).

12:37 p.m. — By the way: The U.S. is wearing the white threads the 1960 Olympic team wore when they captured the United States' first-ever gold medal. Also, the same jerseys they wore when they lost to Canada on Boxing Day . . .

12:35 p.m. — Americans getting chances but the Finnish netminder Annunen — a Colorado Avalanche prospect — is getting it done.

12:30 p.m. — USA comes out hard but Justus Annunen robs Nick Robertson on a one-timer in the high-danger zone and then Shane Pinto's backhander from the slot is denied.

Annunen coming up big in goal for ! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/JO3csd8wpm — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 2, 2020

12:29 p.m. — Second period underway.

12:27 p.m. — Shots in that first period were: 11 for the United States and 10 for Finland. Pretty even as expected but the U.S. has to stay out of the box.

First period: USA 0, Finland 0

12:09 p.m. — Back to even strength and it's still scoreless. Americans with some big-time blocks on the kill.

Another huge penalty kill and yet another big blocked shot by Jack Drury (CAR). Young man is a Harvard-educated puck eater. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 2, 2020

12:06 p.m. — Just prior to the Beecher hit, Alex Turcotte got leveled.

Another angle of the Anttoni Honka hit on Alex Turcotte. No call.

@TSN_Sports #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/EVchaPUpzw

— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 2, 2020

12:05 p.m. — Big check by John Beecher right near benches that leads to some pushing and shoving. Eemil Erholtz looks to be okay despite the hit from behind and that it looked like his face met the edge of the bench. Beecher just gets two.

11:57 a.m. — Players on the United States returning from last year's silver-medal winning squad: Jack Drury, Oliver Wahlstrom, K'Andre Miller, Mattias Samuelsson and Spencer Knight. Anttoni Honka, Ville Heinola, Toni Utunen and Rasmus Kupari won gold in 2019.

11:52 a.m. — Americans kill off the double minor. Still scoreless at Werk Arena

1st period in the books! No score between and #USAWJC l #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/3ptFMChZJd — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 2, 2020

11:49 a.m. — Massive block by Shane Pinto on a rocket from the point.

11:46 a.m. — Alex Turcotte called for the high-stick, and he drew blood, so it's a four-minute penalty kill for the U.S. Finland enters the game with five power-play goals on 17 chances; USA has allowed seven on 20.

11:39 a.m. — Jack Drury takes an elbow to the face from Kristian Tanus but there is no call.

11:38 a.m. — Game on.

Pregame

11:00 a.m. — Full lineups.

Lines for USA and Finland. Game begins at 11:30 AM ET. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/LVjr09ONDT — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) January 2, 2020

10:20 a.m. — USA lines are here.

About to make my way to Trinec. Here is how USA will line up against Finland in the QF: pic.twitter.com/glklOeMbux — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 2, 2020

