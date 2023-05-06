USA TODAY's true-crime podcast, Unsolved, covers the cold case of Alexis Patterson

A first grader vanishes in less than 242 steps – somewhere on the short walk between her home and school.

More than 20 years later, she has yet to be found.

In Season 4 of USA TODAY’s true-crime podcast, Unsolved, investigative reporter Gina Barton brings you along on her four-year journey to figure out what really happened to Alexis Patterson. Was she kidnapped? Murdered? Was there a cover-up after some sort of accident? Is it possible she’s alive and well and living under a different name?

In Episode 1, “She never made it to school,” learn about Alexis and her family and get an inside look at the first days of the police investigation into her disappearance.

Who is Alexis Patterson?

Alexis Patterson was 7 when she disappeared from Milwaukee on May 3, 2002. Her stepfather, LaRon Bourgeois, said he walked her halfway to school and handed her off to the crossing guard. She never made it to school.

How does Alexis Patterson’s case compare with Elizabeth Smart’s?

Alexis Patterson disappeared a month before Elizabeth Smart did.

Within hours, Elizabeth’s disappearance was featured on CNN’s “Larry King Live” and Fox News’ “On the Record with Greta Van Susteren.” It took eight days for Alexis’ story to attract attention outside Milwaukee, on a segment on “America’s Most Wanted.” The next national story on her case aired weeks later.

How long do police look for runaways?

In dozens of cities and towns, the child’s age alone can move them to the bottom of the priority list, according to a USA TODAY analysis of standard operating procedures for more than 50 law enforcement organizations. Once that happens, it takes a preliminary investigation or an officer’s initiative to move them back up.

More than 60% of the agencies examined by USA TODAY set a maximum age at which missing children are considered “critical” or “at risk” and therefore worthy of thorough investigation regardless of the circumstances. In Louisville, for example, the cutoff is 10. For the New Hampshire State Police, it’s 17. That means a missing 11-year-old in Louisville would typically draw less attention from law enforcement than a 16-year-old in New Hampshire.

Student volunteers from El Puente High School in Milwaukee gather in front of Alexis Patterson's home ready to distribute posters and help in the search for the missing girl on May 7, 2002.

If children are over the age limits, their cases require special circumstances – such as a health condition that requires medication or a drug addiction – to warrant extra effort.

Does the search for missing Black kids reflect racism in America?

In 2021, 335,000 reports of missing children were sent to the FBI, down from 365,000 the year before. About 90% of them were found. Of those not found within six months, a disproportionate number were Black.

How rapidly and thoroughly law enforcement responds to a missing child can make a crucial difference in the outcome.

An age-progressed image of Alexis Patterson shows what she may have looked like as an adult.

The longer children are missing, the more likely they are to be harmed. A 2006 study by the Washington state attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Justice reviewed the cases of nearly 800 missing children later found murdered. In 76% of cases, the child was killed within three hours. In 88.5% of cases, they were killed within a day.

Elizabeth Smart is white. She was found nine months after her abduction. Alexis Patterson is Black – and still missing.

