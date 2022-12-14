USA TODAY's monthly book club is part of our commitment to help you find the good stuff on crowded shelves.

Book Collage

Monthly we will pick a newly released book we love - could be a page-turning novel with a delicious plot, a particularly revealing celebrity memoir or a pop cultural deep dive – that we’re dying to share with you. Our picks will run the gamut from blockbuster bestsellers by beloved authors to debut novels by newcomers everyone should know.

Our December pick is an uplifting new book from Michelle Obama.

Her latest book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" (Crown, 336 pp., out now), is just that pep talk, a sort of self-help guide in which Obama offers hard-won wisdom about big life topics, the processes "of finding strength and light within yourself," building "relationships with others and our notions of home" and "how we may better own, protect and strengthen our light, especially during challenging times," she writes.

Michelle Obama's latest book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," was released in November 2022.

To call these times "uncertain" is an understatement. But there's nobody we'd rather get a pep talk from to help us through it than former first lady Michelle Obama.

On Thursday Dec. 15th at 3 pm as we will discuss Michelle Obama's latest book with reporter Hannah Yasharoff and special guests to be announced.

