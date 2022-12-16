USA TODAY's annual look at the memorable figures we lost this year

David Colton
·13 min read

In today’s fractured culture, it’s not surprising that pausing to remember the dead has become a generational thing.

With history constantly up for debate in the swirl of social media, only the rarest of figures can command full attention of our divided demographics. In 2022, that was Queen Elizabeth II. Her death in September at age 96 after 70 years on the throne was a global event, reminded even her critics of the virtues of continuity, duty and the importance of family, especially when put to the most extreme of public tests.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence,” said President Joe Biden. Elton John, who sang at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, said of the queen, "I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life. I’m glad she’s at peace."

In contrast, the death in August of another titan of the 20th century, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, 91, drew muted responses and outright hostility in the Russia he helped open to the West in the 1990s.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who called Gorbachev’s willingness to dissolve the Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the century,” moved to reverse all that by invading Ukraine. Putin offered respectful condolences but was said to be “too busy” to attend Gorbachev’s funeral.

Whatever the outcome in Ukraine, Gorbachev’s legacy has been mostly obliterated; his achievements at risk of being a footnote in history.

In the end, how any death is treated needs to go beyond politics, jealousies or shifting legacies. Instead, the departed should be measured by the simplest of things – how their lives were lived, whether people around them were inspired and what kinds of imprints were left on family, friends and, yes, history. That’s what makes compiling USA TODAY’s annual Passages report so rewarding.

Sidney Poitier died at age 94.
Sidney Poitier died at age 94.

Many deaths in 2022 did bridge the generation gaps – actor Sidney Poitier, 94, the first Black man to win an Academy Award; country legend Loretta Lynn, 90, who shocked audiences by singing about “The Pill”; outspoken diplomat Madeleine Albright, 84, the first woman to serve as secretary of state; Boston Celtics superstar Bill Russell, 88, an astonishing 11-time NBA champion; and Bob McGrath, 90, of "Sesame Street" who reached every generation. But such transcendent personalities seem fewer and fewer.

Remembrances can depend on where you stand in the timeline.

That’s because every generation carries its own set of hard-wired memories. For baby boomers, the deaths of 1950s rocker Jerry Lee Lewis, 87; “Be My Baby” hitmaker Ronnie Spector, 78; teen idol Bobby Rydell, 79; and Lamont Dozier, 81, composer of much of the Motown sound, touched chords not felt by those born later. So too did the death of uber baby boomer Michael Lang, 77, who came up with Woodstock.

Older Americans were shaken by the loss of versatile actress Angela Lansbury, 96; “Leave It to Beaver” actor Tony Dow, 77; Dwayne Hickman, 87, who played TV’s first emo, Dobie Gillis; Tim Considine, 81, of “My Three Sons”; and Nichelle Nichols, 89, whose role as Uhura on “Star Trek” was so impactful that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced her to not leave the show.

Generation X and much of Generation Y – the last to grow up before the age of social media – found extra sorrow with the death of “Grease” star Olivia Newton-John, 73; Fleetwood Mac’s elegant songwriter/singer Christine McVie, 79; sitcom star Bob Saget, 65, who winked a naughtier style of stand-up comedy; Tony Sirico, 79, the irrepressible Paulie Walnuts of “The Sopranos”; and Kevin Conroy, 66, who voiced Batman on the animated series for more than a decade.

A disco dazzle of the 1980s was “Flashdance” and “Fame” singer Irene Cara, 63. “She made me believe if you were Latin you could make it!” said actor John Leguizamo. “She fueled my community.”

Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles.

Millennials were especially shaken by the deaths of singer Aaron Carter, 34; promising TV star Tyler Sanders, 18; rappers Takeoff, 28, of the Atlanta trio Migos, and Lil Keed, 24; Disney’s “Snowdrop” star Kim Mi-soo, 29; comedian Teddy Ray,  32; and Kazuki Takahashi, 60, creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga and gaming world, so mystifying to parents.

Also mourned was Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, 50. “The world was so lucky to have his gifts,” said Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish.

A world of entertainers gone

Many stars died whose names alone are enough to identify them: tough guys Ray Liotta, 67, Henry Silva, 95, and Paul Sorvino, 83. Others are known for their roles: Britain’s David Warner, 80, played everyone from a time traveling Jack the Ripper to Bob Cratchit in “A Christmas Carol”; Louise Fletcher, 88, the eternal Nurse Ratched; ingenue Yvette Mimieux, 80, the gentle Weena from “The Time Machine”; and Robert Morse, 90, who sang “I Believe in You” to a mirror.

Kirstie Alley, 71, is remembered for “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking.” From “Altered States” to “Body Heat,” William Hurt, 71, was a reliable box office draw, as was James Caan, 82, whose roles ranged from the explosive Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” to Brian Piccolo in “Brian’s Song.” Gone too  are blaxsploitation star and producer Max Julien, 88; actress Anne Heche, 53; Broadway and soap opera star Joan Copeland, 99; and Sally Kellerman, 84,  who played Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the movie version of “M*A*S*H.”

Joe Turkel, 94, the eerie bartender in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” was also as a maker of replicants in “Blade Runner”; Veronica Carlson, 77, tried to fend off Christopher Lee’s Dracula; Fred Ward, 79, was a reliable bruiser; and Greek actress Irene Papas, 93, starred with Anthony Quinn and Gregory Peck in “The Guns of Navarone.”

Television stars who died include Taurean Blacque, 82, of “Hill Street Blues”; Roger E. Mosley, 83, helicopter pilot in “Magnum, P.I.”; Clarence Gilyard Jr., 66, of “Matlock”; Robert Clary, 96, a Holocaust survivor who starred in “Hogan’s Heroes”; Mary Alice, 85, of “A Different World”; Emilio Delgado, 81, who played Luis on “Sesame Street”; and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, DJ and dancer on the “Ellen” talk show.

Also gone  are the affable David Birney, 83, of “Bridget Loves Birney”; Johnny Brown, 84, of “Good Times”; Howard Hesseman, 81, of “WKRP in Cincinnati”; Conrad Janis, 94, of “Mork and Mindy”; Leslie Jordan, 67, of “Will and Grace”; and Maggie Peterson, 81, who had a crush on Sheriff Taylor in “The Andy Griffith Show.”

From “Seinfeld,” actresses Liz Sheridan and Estelle Harris, both 93 and TV mothers of Jerry and George respectively, died, along with the gruff Philip Baker Hall, 90, unforgettable as a “library cop” tracking down an overdue book: “Well I got a flash for you, joy boy: Party time is over. You got seven days, Seinfeld.”

Laughter is remembered from Louie Anderson, 68; Judy Tenuta, 72; Larry Storch, 99; Gilbert Gottfried, 67; Ivan Reitman, 75, director of ”Ghostbusters”; Pat Carroll, 95, trailblazing female comedian; and Gallagher, 76, who provided ponchos to protect the front row when he smashed watermelons with a giant hammer.

Behind the scenes were directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, 91, of the French New Wave; Peter Bogdanovich, 82, of “The Last Picture Show”; Peter Brook, 97, of “Lord of the Flies”; and Bob Rafelson, 89, of “Five Easy Pieces.” There was also Alan Ladd Jr., 84, president of 20th Century Fox; James Rado, 90, creator of Broadway’s “Hair”; and Douglas Trumbull, 79, whose special effects helped shape modern blockbusters.

Their music lives on

From the early days of doo-wop and soul came “In the Still of the Night” by Fred Parris, 85, of The Five Satins; the Philadelphia stylings of William Hart, 77, of the Delfonics; and the radio comfort of “Chapel of Love” by The Dixie Cups’ Rosa Lee Hawkins, 76.  Other early influencers included Mable John, 91; Chicago blues master Jimmy Johnson, 93; Bobby Hendricks, 84, of The Drifters; Memphis drummer Howard Grimes, 80; and Betty Davis, 77, sometimes known as the “funk diva,” and Miles Davis’ second wife.

Ronnie Spector, who sang such 1960s hits as &quot;Be My Baby,&quot; &quot;Baby I Love You&quot; and &quot;Walking in the Rain&quot; as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
Ronnie Spector, who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78.

Rock and folk lost Meat Loaf, 74; guitarists Danny Kalb, 80, of The Blues Project, and Wilko Johnson, 75, of Dr. Feelgood; Ronnie Hawkins, 87, whose Hawks became The Band; Gary Brooker, 76, of Procol Harum; Alan White, 72, of Yes; and Andy Fletcher, 60, of Depeche Mode. Going farther back were Don Wilson, 88, of The Ventures; Jerry Allison, 82, of Buddy Holly’s Crickets; Judith Durham, 79, of The Seekers; Jim Seals, 79, of Seals and Crofts; and folk singers Paul Neuwirth, 82, and Judy Henske, 85.

Country music lost matriarch Naomi Judd, 76; honky-tonker Mickey Gilley, 86; Nashville DJ Ralph Emery, 88; Alabama’s Jeff Cook, 73. Jazz will remember the sounds of Pharoah Sanders, 81, Ramsey Lewis, 87, and James Mtume, 75.

Also gone are Andrew Woolfolk, 71, of Earth, Wind and Fire; rappers Coolio, 59, Hurricane G, 52, and hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay, 55. And everyone knows the theme from James Bond by Monty Norman, 94.

Newsmakers who changed the world

Newsmakers lost in 2022 include Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated at age 67; inspector David Kay, 82, who debunked claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction; Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, 88, who could work both sides of the aisle; Robert “Bud” McFarlane, 84, who resigned after being implicated in the Iran-Contra affair; Ken Starr, 76, whose probe of Bill Clinton real estate shifted to the president’s affair with an intern; and Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, 73, who helped design many of his hotel properties.

Sports legends remembered

The voice of almost all American sports was Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, 94, who memorably proclaimed “in a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.” Other sports journalists included Jane Gross, 75, who opened the way for women to report from locker rooms; ESPN NFL analyst John Clayton, 67, and anchor Fred Hickman, 66; and The New Yorker’s Roger Angell, 101, whose descriptions of baseball had you smelling the grass in center field.

Lost too were San Francisco Giants pitcher Gaylord Perry, 84, who admitted that his spitball helped record 3,534 strikeouts; LA Dodgers player Maury Wills, 89, who stole a then-record 104 bases in 1962; Tommy Davis, 83, a two-time batting champ; Pittsburgh Pirates World Series champion Gene Clines, 75; St. Louis Cardinals reliever Bruce Sutter, 69; and Joan Joyce, 81, softball great who struck out Boston Red Sox slugger Ted Williams at a charity game.

The NFL remembers Ray Guy, 72, the only punter in pro football’s Hall of Fame; quarterbacks Len Dawson, 87, Daryle Lamonica, 80, and John Hadl, 82; two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz, 72; receivers Charley Taylor, 80, and Don Maynard, 86; Dan Reeves, 77, who reached nine Super Bowls as player or coach but never won one; and Dwayne Haskins, 24, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback who was fatally struck by a truck. College football mourned the loss of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, 61.

Lusia Harris is hoisted on the shoulders of fans at Delta State, where she led her team to three national titles.
Lusia Harris is hoisted on the shoulders of fans at Delta State, where she led her team to three national titles.

The NBA’s Gene Shue, 90, spent more than 50 years as a player, coach and executive; Bob Lanier, 73, was an all-star center for Detroit and Milwaukee; Paul Silas, 79, won three titles; and Lusia Harris, 66, at 6-foot-3 in 1977 was the only woman drafted into the NBA; she started a family instead.

On the ice, Guy LaFleur, 70, was a five-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens; Mike Bossy, 65, and Clark Gillies, 67, helped the New York Islanders to four Stanley Cups. On the links, Tom Weiskopf, 79, won 16 PGA tour titles, including the 1973 U.S. Open; at the net, legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, 91, helped 10 players reach No. 1; and in the ring, Earnie Shavers, 78, lasted 15 rounds against  Muhammad Ali. The soccer world was shocked when analyst Grant Wahl, 49, collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Inventors, artists and chroniclers

Breakthroughs came from Dr. Mitchell Rosenthal, 87, who founded the Phoenix House drug-treatment centers; Dr. Raymond Damadian, 86, who invented the first MRI scanning machine; deaf linguist Carl Croneberg, 92, who developed the first American Sign Language dictionary; and Kenyan anthropologist Richard Leakey, 77, whose research determined Africa was the birthplace of humanity.

Entrepreneurs we lost include John Koss, 91, inventor of stereo headphones; Charles Entenman, 92, who helped create a nationwide bakery; American pickle legend Robert Vlasic, 96; Peter Moore, 78, who created the first Air Jordan sneaker; Regine, 92, who pioneered the discotheque craze; and Rommy Hunt Revson, 78, who invented the scrunchie.

David McCullough was a Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Presidents John Adams and Harry Truman made him among the most popular and influential historians of his time.
David McCullough was a Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose lovingly crafted narratives on subjects ranging from the Brooklyn Bridge to Presidents John Adams and Harry Truman made him among the most popular and influential historians of his time.

Writers included Jack Higgins, 92, author of “The Eagle Has Landed”; neoconservative writer Midge Decter, 94; columnist John Leo, 86; chronicler of rural life Larry Woiwode, 80; humorist P.J. O’Rourke, 74; Latina writer Cecile Pineda, 89; horror novelist Peter Straub, 79; Pulitzer winning historian David McCullough, 89; and LGBTQ activist Urvashi Vaid, 63.

The art world lost fashion writer and designer Andre Leon Talley, 73; Thierry Mugler, 73, designer for Madonna and Beyonce; Cuba-born artist Carmen Herrera, 106; “Godmother of African-American Art” Samella Lewis, 98; abstract artist Sam Gilliam, 88; art director George Lois, 91; and Spider Webb, 78, a tattoo artist who fiercely defended body illustrations.

In the graphic arts, New Yorker cartoonist George Booth, 96; comic book artists Neal Adams, 80, and George Perez, 67; Doc Savage illustrator James Bama, 95; England’s Kevin O’Neill, 69; underground cartoonists Aline Kominsky-Crumb, 74, and Diane Noomin, 75; and Sid Jacobson, 92, whose work ranged from the character Richie Rich to a graphic retelling of 9/11.

Among journalists who died were TV news executive Richard C. Wald, 92, who helped create ABC’s “Nightline”; CNN journalists Bernard Shaw, 82, and Elsa Klensch, 89; Jim Angle, 75, of ABC and Fox News; photographer Steve Schapiro, 87; NPR’s Anne Garrels, 71; political commentator Mark Shields, 85; and AP political reporter Walter Mears, 87. Celebrities were targeted by paparazzo photographer Ron Gallela, 91; and merciless blogger Nikki Finke, 68.

Gone too are Francis X. Clines, 84, of The New York Times; Bill Plante, 84, and Richard Wagner, 85, of CBS; erudite PBS host Ken Bode, 83; and former USA TODAY executive editor Ron Martin, 84, and Richard Curtis, 75, who oversaw the newspaper’s original design. Also mourned were Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, whose killing in the West Bank prompted international outrage; and Brent Renaud, 50, the first U.S. journalist killed in Ukraine.

After all that, and many not listed here, a saving grace of mourning each year’s dead can be found in the wisdoms each of them leave us, such as these lyrics from Christine McVie:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 passages: Queen Elizabeth, Vin Scully, Coolio among those we lost

Latest Stories

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Marcus Smart hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the NBA-leading Celtics, who wrapped up their six-game trip by avoiding their first three-game losing streak of the season. Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzilikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col