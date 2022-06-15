USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, June 14: New No. 1 at light heavyweight

The light heavyweight division has a new leader.

At UFC 275 in Singapore, Jiri Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira in the main event to become the new light heavyweight champion. The fight was one of the best title fights in the division’s history, filled with wild back and forth exchanges up until the final moment that saw Prochazka slap on a rear-naked choke and get the tap with just a few seconds remaining in the final round. Not only a new champion, but Prochazka is also the new No. 1 in the division, and he also cracks into the men’s P4P rankings at No. 15 in this week’s rankings update.

Valentina Shevchenko was also in action in the co-main event at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The dominant women’s flyweight champion picked up another title defense, although it certainly wasn’t the easiest of her run as Taila Santos proved to be a formidable opponent. So much that one judge scored the bout in Santos’ favor, prompting the latest judging debate. At the end of it all, Shevchenko retains her title and holds her No. 1 position, while Santos also stays at the same position at No. 7 in the division.

Check out all of the other moves in this week’s rankings update following UFC 275, and before UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin, Texas.