USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Feb. 13: ‘Robocop’ Gregory Rodrigues making noise at middleweight

The UFC’s Apex events typically do not involve a lot of ranked fighters these days, but there were a few movements after last week’s event.

UFC Fight Night 236 was headlined by a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer. Entering the event, Hermansson held the No. 15 spot, and remains in place after picking up a win over the unranked Pyfer.

On the undercard, Gregory Rodrigues turned in an impressive performance, stopping Brad Tavares in the third round. “Robocop” takes an honorable mention slot in this week’s update.

At strawweight, Loma Lookboonmee defeated Bruna Brasil, rising up from the honorable mentions to claim the No. 15 spot.

