USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, May 30: Standings before 12 straight weeks of UFC events

The UFC and every other major promotion were idle last weekend, resulting in a week of no movement in the USA TODAY SPORTS/MMA Junkie rankings.

Things get back into action Saturday at UFC on ESPN 45, which features a flyweight main event between former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

This event at the UFC Apex starts a run of 12 straight weeks of UFC events, which will likely create a number of changes in the rankings over the coming months.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above before the next run of events.

