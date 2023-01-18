USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Jan. 17: Umar Nurmagomedov enters top 15

The first UFC event of 2023 is in the books, and it produced the year’s first rankings shuffle across a few divisions.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 217, Sean Strickland defeated Nassourdine Imavov by decision in a short-notice bout. Strickland remains at No. 8 in this week’s update, but fights elsewhere on the card caused divisional movement.

Former title challenger Raquel Pennington improved her current win streak to five with a win over Ketlen Vieira. It’s an impressive streak that has her knocking on the door of another title opportunity, and caused her to jump from No. 6 to No. 4, taking Vieira’s old slot at women’s bantamweight.

The men’s bantamweight division has a new face in the top 15. Umar Nurmagomedov emerged from the honorable mentions to claim the No. 13 spot after a vicious knockout finish of Raoni Barcelos.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie