USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Feb. 6: Nassourdine Imavov makes gain at 185 pounds

The combat sports slate was relatively thin on the first weekend of February, which allowed UFC Fight Night 235 to capture the attention of the MMA world.

A handful of fights on the card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas impacted their respective divisions, but none more so than the main event, which saw Nassourdine Imavov improve his stock at middleweight with a majority decision victory over Roman Dolidze.

