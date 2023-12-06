USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Dec. 5: Arman Tsarukyan enters top 5

The UFC’s latest road trip to Austin, Texas produced a few changes in this week’s rankings update.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 52, Arman Tsarukyan torched Beneil Dariush in just 64 seconds with a furious combination. He now has his sights set on a title shot, and firmly inserted his name into the mix. Entering the week at No. 12 in the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie lightweight rankings, Tsarukyan claims Dariush’s old spot at No. 5 in this week’s update.

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo was also in action at the event, making his bantamweight debut against Rob Font. After a clear decision victory, Figueiredo emerges in the bantamweight rankings at No. 12, with Font dropping from No. 9 to No. 13.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie