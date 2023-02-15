USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Feb. 14: Islam Makhachev’s new pound-for-pound spot

UFC 284 proved to be a memorable event in Perth, Australia, with the fans creating an electric atmosphere. In addition, the top two fights on the bill created some major changes in this week’s rankings update.

No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski dared to be great by challenging for his second UFC title. Although he came up short on the judges’ scorecards, many believe his stock didn’t take a hit.

Islam Makhachev, who successfully defended his lightweight title against the featherweight champ Volkanovski, did see a jump in the P4P rankings this week. Entering at No. 9, Makhachev rises up to No. 5, while Volkanovski stays put despite the loss.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez claimed the interim featherweight title by defeating Josh Emmett. “El Pantera” flew to Australia at No. 7 in the division, and returns home as No. 4 with the interim title around his waist.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie