USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, March 26: Corey Anderson rises with title win

Following UFC on ESPN 53 and Bellator Champions Series: Belfast, the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings required updating.

At the Bellator event in Northern Ireland, Corey Anderson defeated Karl Moore by unanimous decision to claim the vacant light heavyweight title. Along with Anderson’s new hardware comes a new spot in the rankings, as he climbs from No. 6 to No. 5.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 53, former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas won a flyweight fight over Amanda Ribas by unanimous decision. Entering the bout unranked at 125 pounds, Namajunas now has a number next to her name, settling in at No. 12.

