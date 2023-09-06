USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Sept. 5: How valuable is Manon Fiorot’s win over Rose Namajunas?

The latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings saw a few moves thanks to the action this past weekend at UFC Fight Night 226 in Paris.

The biggest move of the week goes to Manon Fiorot, who scored arguably the biggest win of her career – a unanimous decision – against two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas making her divisional debut. Fiorot entered fight week No. 8 at 125 pounds; now she sits at No. 5, leapfrogging Taila Santos, Juliana Velasquez and Jessica Andrade. Fiorot’s victory, however, wasn’t enough to move past No. 4 Erin Blanchfield, with whom Fiorot is in the running for the next title shot.

The results at UFC Fight Night 226 also produced a rankings newcomer and return – both honorable mentions. At lightweight, Benoit Saint-Denis replaces former champ Rafael dos Anjos (now at welterweight) after his second-round TKO of Thiago Moises. And at light heavyweight, former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir is back in the mix as he replaces Rob Wilkinson following a first-round submission of Bogdan Guskov.

Ciry Gane put on a masterful performance against Serghei Spivac in the UFC Fight Night 226 main event, but he stays put at No. 4 in the heavyweight rankings right behind Sergei Pavlovich.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie