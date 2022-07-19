How USA TODAY reported its investigation of Nomi Health

Craig Harris, Bailey Schulz and Katie Wedell, USA TODAY
·5 min read

USA TODAY received a tip this spring that a Utah startup company with no public health experience received millions of dollars in no-bid contracts to provide COVID-19 tests in several states thanks to political connections.

We were curious.

Was this another example of the public health system being used for financial gain during a national crisis, when many companies profited?

We were told to contact Paul Huntsman, a wealthy businessman and chairman of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Huntsman told us how disappointed he was in the newspaper's coverage of the startup, Nomi Health, and its subcontractors. And he believed The Tribune was not aggressively covering alleged cronyism, pay-to-play, abuse of power, conflicts of interest and no-bid contracts being awarded to friends of Republican politicians.

Paul Huntsman is the chairman of the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper. He formed a company called Jittai, a Japanese term that means substance, to investigate Utah-based Nomi Health and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. He and Spencer Gilbert, a business partner, spent at least $1 million in their investigation, according to Gilbert. Huntsman's brother Jon lost to Cox in the 2020 race for Utah governor.
Paul Huntsman is the chairman of the Salt Lake Tribune newspaper. He formed a company called Jittai, a Japanese term that means substance, to investigate Utah-based Nomi Health and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. He and Spencer Gilbert, a business partner, spent at least $1 million in their investigation, according to Gilbert. Huntsman's brother Jon lost to Cox in the 2020 race for Utah governor.

He also criticized Nomi’s political ties to Spencer Cox, who beat Huntsman's brother, Jon, in the 2020 Republican primary and became Utah's governor.

Former Executive Editor Jennifer Napier-Pearce, who resigned in August 2020 following disputes with Huntsman over news coverage, said she consistently encouraged rigorous reporting about the 2020 gubernatorial campaigns, supported public records requests, and publicly praised Tribune reporters who broke numerous stories about the state’s pandemic response.

Spending $1 million on Jittai

Huntsman, also a Republican, told us about Jittai, a company he created in March 2021 whose name means "substance" in Japanese. And he introduced us to Spencer Gilbert of Los Angeles, an entrepreneur and longtime friend.

The two men spent at least $1 million through Jittai to investigate Nomi, with most of the money used on legal fees to obtain public records, Gilbert told USA TODAY. Jittai is headquartered at Huntsman's 74,000 square-foot office building overlooking Salt Lake City.

Huntsman, in an interview with USA TODAY in June, said that of course he supported his brother’s campaign, but the efforts by him and Gilbert have been to find the truth. Huntsman said his brother has a “great position” with Ford as adviser to the automaker’s chief executive.

Huntsman and Gilbert gave USA TODAY access to a database of thousands of documents obtained through Jittai. Huntsman said he filed more than 400 public records requests in several states and used documents from Jittai to write editorials in The Tribune that were critical of Nomi.

USA TODAY reviewed those documents and confirmed their accuracy by speaking directly with the people named in them. It also filed public records requests with five states and three federal agencies, which provided USA TODAY with more than 30,000 documents, including the ones originally flagged to us by Huntsman.

We also examined publicly available campaign finance reports, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and lawsuits. And we traveled to Salt Lake City and conducted dozens of interviews in our investigation of Nomi Health, the companies associated with it and the close ties they had to Republican political leaders.

Nomi on June 8, sent USA TODAY a letter from its attorney, saying questions from reporters "reflected a sharp failure to adequately research Nomi Health's life-saving operations and could yield an inaccurate, needlessly harmful story that would undermine the public interest."

Among its requests were that USA TODAY allow Nomi "to review the article language before it is published."

USA TODAY as well as most major news organization do not allow sources to read stories prior to publication.

Tribune verified documents

In Salt Lake City, current Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus said her newsroom also independently verified all documents from Jittai that were used for its COVID-19 coverage.

Gustus said The Tribune, not Jittai, sought out and paid an investigative freelance journalist to bolster reporting on Utah's COVID-19 response. That journalist used documents from Jittai in the reporting.

"The Tribune has helped Utahns understand how their state government responded to coronavirus for two years now, breaking stories on an $800,000 order for hydroxychloroquine, SEC inquiries into Utah's testing program and federal investigators' recent findings that TestUtah (ran by Nomi Health) posed an imminent threat to public health and safety,” Gustus said.

"Our independent reporting is unmatched in Utah, and our reporters will continue to seek out truth and break stories related to this and other issues important to our readers.”

Nomi Health: 'Baseless' attacks

Mark Newman and Josh Walker, co-founders of Nomi, said Huntsman has used his wealth and position at The Tribune to spread rumors and innuendo about their company.

"We have refuted every single one of his points. … It's just baseless," Walker said. "There are people who didn't get health care services because of his articles."

Huntsman, who bought The Tribune in 2016 and made it a nonprofit entity three years later, told USA TODAY he created Jittai because he didn't have faith that The Tribune's newsroom could "step up" to investigate Nomi.

Huntsman said The Tribune newsroom was "compromised" under Napier-Pearce.

Cox, right after he was elected governor three months later, hired her as his communications director.

"I went back and read all the stories from our political team and TestUtah and Cox, and we were compromised," Huntsman said. "That's not everyone else's opinion, and it will sound like political sour grapes."

Napier-Pearce, who led The Tribune when it won a Pulitzer Prize in 2017, said she was stunned by Huntsman's claims and disputed them.

"As for Mr. Huntsman’s ludicrous assertion that I suppressed investigative reporting in order to get a state job, nothing could be further from the truth," she said. "Furthermore, I don't recall having any contact or conversations with then-Lt. Gov. Cox or anyone from his staff or campaign during his campaign. When I left The Tribune in August 2020, I planned to find another editorial position and was weighing several options out of state when the Cox campaign approached me."

Rick Edmonds, a media business analyst for the Poynter Institute in Florida, said it's rare for a newspaper board chair to be heavy-handed in a newsroom, and it's unheard of to create a personal investigative unit.

"I think he has a lot of money, and he doesn't have any particular obligation to spend it on the newsroom," Edmonds said. "But it seems to me there are questions to be raised on whether this fits a pattern of supporting his brother's previous campaign for governor. At a minimum, he seems to be fired up by this set of issues."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paul Huntsman, friend spend $1M to examine Nomi no-bid COVID contracts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Nova Scotians turned to tennis when the pandemic arrived. The numbers continue to soar

    Jorge Montes frequently plays tennis at the Halifax Common, but he often waits 30 minutes for a court. "Tennis is honestly becoming more and more popular from when I started," said Montes, who stopped playing the sport as a child but picked it up again when the pandemic hit. "It's good to see that." Only a few activities were allowed under the public health rules. "That's one of the main reasons I chose to play tennis again," Montes said. There are approximately 110 courts over 72 sites across t

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Trial begins for Jake Virtanen, former Canucks forward charged with sexual assault

    VANCOUVER — A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jake Virtanen says she told the former Vancouver Canucks forward that she did not want to have sex with him several times. "I said no multiple times," the woman, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday. Virtanen, 25, was charged with one count of sexual assault in January following a police investigation into the alleged incident, which took place on Sept. 26, 2017. Virtanen was playin

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.