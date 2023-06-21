USA Today publisher sues Google over online ad monopoly claims

Gannett is the largest newspaper publisher in the United States - Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The largest newspaper publisher in the US has filed a lawsuit against Google over claims that the tech giant holds unlawful monopolies in the online advertising market.

Gannett, which owns USA Today and a raft of local titles, alleges that Google controls how publishers sell their ad slots and forces them to sell an increasing amount of space to Google at lower prices.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This results in less revenue for publishers and other ad-tech companies while boosting Google’s bottom line, the suit claims.

In an opinion piece published by USA Today, Gannett chief executive Mike Reed branded Google a “serial violator of US antitrust and consumer protection laws”.

He said: “The core of the case and our position is that Google abuses its control over the ad server monopoly to make it increasingly difficult for rival exchanges to run competitive auctions ... Our lawsuit seeks to restore fair competition in a digital advertising marketplace that Google has demolished.”

The lawsuit, filed in New York against Google and its parent company Alphabet, seeks unspecified damages and injunctive relief. It is seeking a trial by jury.

Google share of digital ads in UK

Dan Taylor, vice president of Google Ads, said: “These claims are simply wrong. Publishers have many options to choose from when it comes to using advertising technology to monetise – in fact, Gannett uses dozens of competing ad services, including Google Ad Manager. And when publishers choose to use Google tools, they keep the vast majority of revenue.

“We’ll show the court how our advertising products benefit publishers and help them fund their content online.”

In addition to its US brands, Gannett also owns Newsquest, which controls British newspaper titles including the Oxford Mail and Brighton Argus.

Google is facing a number of legal and regulatory challenges amid mounting concerns over its dominance of the online advertising ecosystem.

Critics have pointed to Google’s control over all sides of the advertising market. The tech giant is a major player in both buying and selling ad spots, as well as the so-called ad exchange, which runs auctions. Its market share has been estimated at up to 90pc.

In January, the US Justice Department launched an antitrust lawsuit targeting Google’s dominance of the online advertising market. It accused the company of unlawfully monopolising the way ads are served online by shutting out rivals.

The UK and EU have both opened competition investigations, while Brussels last week escalated its war against Google with an attempt to break up the tech giant’s ad business.

Meanwhile, a £13.6bn UK class action lawsuit was filed last year accusing Google of raking in “super profits” from advertising at the expense of hundreds of thousands of publishers.