Prince Harry's bombshell bestselling memoir: Discuss the book with USA TODAY Book Club in January

It's the book everybody's talking about, so of course it's USA TODAY's January book club pick: Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" (Random House, 416 pp., out now). Join our online discussion Tuesday, Jan. 31, with books editor Barbara VanDenburgh, reporter Hannah Yasharoff and special guests to be announced. Stay tuned for more details on time and location.

The book is an instant bestseller, moving more than 3.2 million copies worldwide after just one week of publication, including 1.6 million copies in the U.S. alone. It’s a number comparable to first week sales for blockbusters such as former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” and former first lady Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies since coming out in 2018, putting "Spare" on track to become one of the bestselling memoirs of all time.

We knew "Spare" was going to be a doozy the moment its loaded title was announced. "The Heir and the Spare" is an old term referring to aristocratic families in which the first-born child is the heir to inherit the throne, while the second-born is there to support his older sibling.

As Harry writes, it wasn't just a turn of phrase used by media and palace outsiders – his own family, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Charles and Princess Diana referred to him as such.

"There was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity," he writes. "I was in the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow."

But we weren't braced for just how big a doozy "Spare" turned out to be. Harry holds nothing back, spilling details about how his father broke the news of his mother's death to him when he was 12; how he and his brother begged Charles not to marry Camilla; how the paparazzi doomed his early romantic relationships; what he argues was a concerted effort by his family to poison and even end his relationship with Meghan; and about how William physically attacked him in a dispute about Meghan.

There is, obviously, much to discuss.

