USA TODAY analysis: Here are the 10 airports with the most flight cancellations around the holidays

Zach Wichter and Dian Zhang, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Winter break has historically been one of the busiest periods at U.S. airports, and while many external factors (especially weather) can affect how smoothly those peak travel days go, historical trends show that some places tend to perform better than others year-over-year.

USA TODAY analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics from Dec. 15 through Jan. 7 every year from 2015 through 2020. Data covered the 100 airports with the most domestic flights in the 2019-20 holiday season; only domestic flights were included.

The analysis showed that travelers are most likely to run into issues flying into or out of Aspen, Colorado, where on average about 42% of flights in that window had departure delays of 15 minutes or more, and about 11% that were canceled.

Deals 'too good to be true': Why booking flights on third-party websites can be risky

Travel safety: 17 CIA tips on how to think like a spy and stay safe while on vacation

With demand for airline tickets high, this holiday season promises to feel more like pre-pandemic normal. Experts say it's important to pack your patience as you head for the airport in the coming weeks, and to remember that airline employees want to get you where you're going.

Search for your airport

See rankings for the top 100 U.S. airports based on average delay and cancellation rates during the 2015-16 through 2019-20 holiday travel seasons.

If you don't see the search tool after a few seconds, click here.

What can travelers expect this holiday season?

Weather is typically the biggest factor when it comes to airline reliability, according to Brett Snyder, author of the Cranky Flier blog and owner of the Cranky Concierge travel agency.

"It's the wildcard that keeps on giving," he said.

Over Thanksgiving, clear weather across much of the country meant airlines experienced few delays and cancelations, and the meltdown many travelers feared never came to fruition. On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, more than 2.5 million passengers passed through TSA checkpoints, and only a relatively small number of flights were delayed or canceled.

Flight delayed or canceled?: What you need to know and what airlines owe you.

DOT dashboard: How to find out exactly what you're owed when your flight is canceled, delayed

But, Snyder said, that's no guarantee that the December-January rush will be the same. Travelers should arm themselves with as much knowledge as possible before their trips.

"You should make sure that you're aware of your airline's policies," he said. And in the event of a cancellation or a long delay, he added, "if you're willing to do the work, try and find what your (alternative travel) options might be in advance."

A security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston before Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 23, 2022.
A security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston before Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 23, 2022.

Kevin Burke, the North American president and CEO of Airports Council International agreed and said it's important for travelers to arrive early and prepare for crowded terminals, even if the weather holds out.

"Be patient," he said. "It makes for a much better travel experience when everybody keeps their heads about them."

Burke also recommends travelers enrolling in TSA PreCheck to get through security more seamlessly. And he said, for those who don't travel often, it's a good idea to check the TSA's website for a refresher on what is and isn't allowed in carry-on bags.

Story continues below.

What are airports doing to prepare?

According to Burke, airports have seen high volumes of travelers this year and expect that trend to hold through the winter holidays.

"Most of our airports are going to be, not at capacity but fully prepared for the number of passengers that are going to pass through their checkpoints," he said.

To accommodate the crowds, TSA and many concessionaires have worked to hire more workers this year, though Burke admitted that many facilities remain understaffed.

"What we are challenged with is bringing workers into the airports to work those concessions," he said. "The experience is not as good because we don't have as many people to serve or cook."

Price drop: TSA PreCheck enrollment, in-person renewal price drops

Real ID deadline delayed (again): You can keep traveling with an old ID until 2025.

Meanwhile, he said, airports continue to do everything they can to keep running smoothly if bad weather does crop up.

"Airports, especially those in the northern latitudes that have to deal with weather are trained and are enormously professional about moving snow and making sure the runways and taxiways are cleared for traffic," he said. "There are more snow plows in Chicago O’Hare airport than there are in the entire city of Chicago."

In USA TODAY'S analysis, Chicago O'Hare had the sixth-most cancellations on average of any airport.

Airports with the most historical holiday season cancellations

USA TODAY's analysis found that these were the top 10 airports (in order) for cancellations during the period between Dec. 15 and Jan. 7 between the years 2015-2020.

  1. Aspen, Col.: Aspen Pitkin County Sardy Field

  2. Charleston, S.C.: Charleston AFB/International Airport

  3. Norfolk, Va.: Norfolk International Airport

  4. Savannah, Ga.: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

  5. Greensboro/High Point, N.C.: Piedmont Triad International  Airport

  6. Chicago, Ill.: Chicago Midway International Airport

  7. Newark, N.J.: Newark Liberty International Airport

  8. New York, N.Y.: LaGuardia International Airport

  9. Providence, R.I.: Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport

  10. Rochester, N.Y.: Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport

How did the biggest US airports rank?

Here's how the leading 25 U.S. airports (based on 2019-20 holiday flight volume) did with cancellations in USA TODAY'S analysis.

  • Newark Liberty International Airport: #7, 2.9% of flights canceled on average

  • New York LaGuardia International Airport: #8, 2.9% of flights canceled on average

  • Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: #14, 2.4% of flights canceled on average

  • San Francisco International Airport: #16, 2.4% of flights canceled on average

  • Boston Logan International Airport: #19, 2.3% of flights canceled on average

  • Chicago O'Hare International Airport: #23, 2.2% of flights canceled on average

  • New York John F. Kennedy International Airport: #33, 1.9% of flights canceled on average

  • Denver International Airport: #41, 1.8% of flights canceled on average

  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: #44, 1.7% of flights canceled on average

  • Philadelphia International Airport: #50, 1.6% of flights canceled on average

  • Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport: #51, 1.6% of flights canceled on average

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: #52, 1.6% of flights canceled on average

  • San Diego International Airport: #61, 1.4% of flights canceled on average

  • Ronald Reagan National Airport: #62, 1.4% of flights canceled on average

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport: #69, 1.3% of flights canceled on average

  • Los Angeles International Airport: #73, 1.1% of flights canceled on average

  • Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: #76, 1.1% of flights canceled on average

  • Charlotte Douglas International Airport: #77, 1.1% of flights canceled on average

  • Miami International Airport: #79, 1.1% of flights canceled on average

  • Detroit Metro Wayne County International Airport: #82, 1.1% of flights canceled on average

  • Orlando International Airport: #84, 1% of flights canceled on average

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: #88, 0.9% of flights canceled on average

  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: #89, 0.9% of flights canceled on average

  • Salt Lake City International Airport: #95, 0.7% of flights canceled on average

  • Seattle/Tacoma International Airport: #96, 0.6% of flights canceled on average

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY analysis shows airports with the most flight cancellations

Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • B.C. soccer fans await Morocco's historic semifinal match against France at FIFA World Cup

    Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Short-track relay teams post victories as Canada wins five medals at World Cup

    ALMATY, Kazakhstan — Relay team victories anchored a five-medal showing for Canadian short-track speedskaters on Sunday at the ISU World Cup. Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Sherbrooke, Que., made an inside pass on a South Korean skater at the final corner to help secure the victory for the men's team. Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., Montreal's Maxime Laoun and Felix Roussel of Sherbrooke, Que., finished first in six minutes 56.201 seconds. South Korea was second in 6:56.453 and Japan

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Cameron, Wilkie headline 4-medal day for Canada at Para nordic World Cup

    For the second day in a row, Canada's Para nordic athletes claimed four World Cup podium finishes. Collin Cameron and Natalie Wilkie both captured a silver medal in the men's and women's 10-kilometre individual-start classic-ski races, respectively, at the Para nordic World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland on Wednesday. The 34-year old Cameron finished second and clocked a 26:28.5 in the sit-ski race behind Italy's Giuseppe Romele in 26:28.5, while Yerbol Khamitov, of Kazakhstan, took bronze with a time

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget