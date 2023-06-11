USA TODAY 10Best readers cite best land, sea and sky adventure tours for 2023

With the arrival of summer, you might be ready to get out and enjoy the outdoors. To help you plan your greatest adventure yet, we asked 10Best readers to cast their votes for the best outdoor adventures – boat tours, helicopter tours, aerial adventure parks, fishing charters, rafting trips, kayaking excursions, bike tours and hot air balloon rides – and the results are in for the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award winners.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best Adventure Tour Operator: Wild Women Expeditions

Wild Women Expeditions

Wild Women Expeditions specializes in “amazing outdoor adventures for all women.” The company leads trips to more than two dozen countries around the globe, with activities like canoeing, kayaking, cycling, hiking, surfing, sailing and yoga.

Full list of winners: Best Adventure Tour Operator »

Best Aerial Adventure Park: The Redwood Sky Walk in Eureka, California

The Redwood Sky Walk

For anyone wishing to bask in the beauty of Northern California’s most marvelous trees, the Redwood Sky Walk is a top-tier destination. Perched 100 feet above the ground, this elevated promenade measures in at a quarter-mile, making it the longest skywalk on the West Coast.

Full list of winners: Best Aerial Adventure Park »

Best Bike Tour: Carolina Tailwinds

Carolina Tailwinds wins two years in a row

Carolina Tailwinds offers multiday, inn-to-inn bicycle tours to destinations largely around the eastern United States, with all bicycle vacations providing a nice balance between physical activity and relaxation. From flat and easy to hilly and challenging, there are bike routes to choose from for all levels of riders. Guests stay at boutique hotels and country inns, with breakfasts and most lunches and dinners included.

Full list of winners: Best Bike Tour »

Best Boat Tour: Waco Tours River Cruise in Waco, Texas

Waco Tours River Cruise

Cruise along the serene Brazos River in the heart of Texas for 2 hours and 15 minutes with Waco Tours. Learn about the history and people of Waco as you see the city from the water and spot local wildlife on the riverbanks.

Full list of winners: Best Boat Tour »

Best Fishing Charter: Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach, Florida

Catch the fish of your dreams on a fishing charter with Hubbard's Marina

In business since 1928, Hubbard's Marina is one of the top authorities for water-based recreation along Florida's Gulf Coast. Fishing trips range from half-day jaunts to 44-hour marathon excursions under the glow of the full moon. Beyond the realm of the reel, guests can also take part in sunset cruises, dolphin tours and even camping trips on stunning Shell Key.

Full list of winners: Best Fishing Charter »

Best Helicopter Tour: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters in Boulder City, Nevada

Get a bird's-eye view with Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters

Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters has been flying visitors to the Grand Canyon since 1965. The fleet includes oversized windows for better views, and the company enjoys access to exclusive landing sites on Hualapai and Navajo Nation lands.

Full list of winners: Best Helicopter Tour »

Best Hot Air Balloon Ride: Napa Valley Aloft Balloon Rides in Yountville, California

See wine country from above with Napa Valley Aloft Balloon Rides

Napa Valley Aloft has been flying the skies of Napa Valley since 1978. Their baskets are smaller than those offered by competitors, which gives passengers better views and a more personalized experience as they float above the rolling vineyards.

Full list of winners: Best Hot Air Balloon Ride »

Best Kayak Tour: Desert River Outfitters in Bullhead City, Arizona

Take in the sights of the Southwest on a kayak tour with Desert River Outfitters

Desert River Outfitters is a water adventure service in Arizona on the lower Colorado River. They offer the chance to take in stunning sights with their kayak trips in Arizona and Nevada, exploring the Hoover Dam area and Emerald Cave.

Full list of winners: Best Kayak Tour »

Best White Water Rafting Tour: Northwest Rafting Company in Hood River, Oregon

Northwest Rafting Company offers the white water trip you've been looking for

Northwest Rafting Company specializes in rafting trips on Oregon’s Rogue River and Idaho’s Salmon River, though guests can also choose multi-day trips along the Owyhee, Illinois or Chetco rivers. Specialty itineraries add in gourmet food, yoga sessions or live bluegrass music. Trips last four to six days.

Full list of winners: Best White Water Rafting Tour »

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10best.com daily to vote in our Readers' Choice contests.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: From biking to white water rafting, which adventure tours are best?