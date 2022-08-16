USA Sports Tourism Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 14.5% CAGR During 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The online booking segment is forecasted to dominate the USA sports tourism market during the forecast period

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / During 2022-2032, the demand for sports tourism in USA is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.5 percent. The USA sports tourism market size is predicted to reach US$ 43,737 Mn in 2022 and US$ 169,396.28 Mn by 2032.

The adoption of sports tourism in USA is growing as the number of sporting events held in various states increases. New tournaments are being arranged at popular venues to attract more viewers, and new venues for current sporting events are being built to broaden the reach and popularity of sports. As a result, the USA sports tourism market share is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period.

The rising number of athletic events is expected to benefit the tourism industry by bringing more tourists to sporting venues, which is expected to fuel demand for sports tourism in USA. An increase in the number of game events is likely to attract more tourists to sporting venues, resulting in the growth of the USA sports tourism market share. The increasing number of events held in the country is expected to provide numerous opportunities for key players in the USA sports tourism market.

The key players are witnessing some challenges in sports tourism market concerning the outdoors and nature around us is to offer safe journeys to these destination points, and safe lodgings for visitors after they arrive. Tourism and travel industry players are working their best to adjust their procedures to make traveling safer and utilizing innovations.

However, in light of this situation, players are now focusing on promoting and revitalizing their businesses through a variety of strategies, such as the development of online platforms and the provision of high-quality tourism services, as this allows them to reach a larger consumer base at a lower cost. Due to these factors, the adoption of sports tourism in USA is projected to rise over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the USA Sports Tourism Market Study:

American Football has been the all-time popular sports game in the USA, although its popularity and fan base stay within North America.

Based on the type of tourists visiting, both domestic and international people come to the USA as they organize/host both regional and international game events.

Domestic tourists mainly watch regional sports events like American Football, Baseball, etc. but international tourists come to see live game events like world cups, Olympics, etc.

Active sports tourism has the largest share of the market.

The package travel sector is likely to lead the US sports tourism market from 2022 through 2032. Tourists frequently choose package travel because tour operators provide numerous package travel tours, some of which can be customised.

By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold a major share in the market. The travellers choose online booking rather than opting for personal booking as online booking is viable and even the tour service operators give discounts on online booking.

"The USA Sports Tourism has been the foremost contributor to the global market due to its absolute participation in the sports events as well as in event hosting marketplace." - FMI Analyst.

Competition Landscape of USA Sports Tourism Market

Leading players in USA sports tourism market are focusing on promotional strategies and advertising popular sports destinations in USA to improve sales in the market.

Major players present in the USA sports tourism market are Sports Travel and Tours, Roadtrips.com, Victory Sports Tours, Sporta Tours, St. Thomas Water Sports, Alliance Sports Travel, Florida First Sports, Sports travel Inc., Doctor Gumbo Tours, Omega Tours, and Costsaver among others.

Recent Developments in the USA Sports Tourism Market

Sporta Tours has started offering CCC Pre-Season Camp Travels for travellers, particularly school and college students, following the end of the COVID pandemic.

The All-Star Game, the recently confirmed 2026 U.S. Women's Open, the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, and a prospective host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are all prospects. These events are predicted to boost the USA sports tourism market throughout the projected period.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the USA Sports tourism market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the USA Sports tourism market based on sports tourism type (sports event tourism, nostalgia sports tourism, active sports tourism, passive sports tourism), by sports type (football/ soccer, cricket, motorsport, basketball, and others) booking channel (phone booking, online booking & in-person booking), by consumer orientation ( men, women, and children) tourist type (domestic & international) tour type (independent traveller, tour group & package traveller) age group (15-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, 66-75 years)across seven major regions.

