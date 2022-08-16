USA Sports Tourism Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 14.5% CAGR During 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

The online booking segment is forecasted to dominate the USA sports tourism market during the forecast period

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / During 2022-2032, the demand for sports tourism in USA is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.5 percent. The USA sports tourism market size is predicted to reach US$ 43,737 Mn in 2022 and US$ 169,396.28 Mn by 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

The adoption of sports tourism in USA is growing as the number of sporting events held in various states increases. New tournaments are being arranged at popular venues to attract more viewers, and new venues for current sporting events are being built to broaden the reach and popularity of sports. As a result, the USA sports tourism market share is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period.

For more Insights, Download Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15390

The rising number of athletic events is expected to benefit the tourism industry by bringing more tourists to sporting venues, which is expected to fuel demand for sports tourism in USA. An increase in the number of game events is likely to attract more tourists to sporting venues, resulting in the growth of the USA sports tourism market share. The increasing number of events held in the country is expected to provide numerous opportunities for key players in the USA sports tourism market.

The key players are witnessing some challenges in sports tourism market concerning the outdoors and nature around us is to offer safe journeys to these destination points, and safe lodgings for visitors after they arrive. Tourism and travel industry players are working their best to adjust their procedures to make traveling safer and utilizing innovations.

However, in light of this situation, players are now focusing on promoting and revitalizing their businesses through a variety of strategies, such as the development of online platforms and the provision of high-quality tourism services, as this allows them to reach a larger consumer base at a lower cost. Due to these factors, the adoption of sports tourism in USA is projected to rise over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the USA Sports Tourism Market Study:

  • American Football has been the all-time popular sports game in the USA, although its popularity and fan base stay within North America.

  • Based on the type of tourists visiting, both domestic and international people come to the USA as they organize/host both regional and international game events.

  • Domestic tourists mainly watch regional sports events like American Football, Baseball, etc. but international tourists come to see live game events like world cups, Olympics, etc.

  • Active sports tourism has the largest share of the market.

  • The package travel sector is likely to lead the US sports tourism market from 2022 through 2032. Tourists frequently choose package travel because tour operators provide numerous package travel tours, some of which can be customised.

  • By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold a major share in the market. The travellers choose online booking rather than opting for personal booking as online booking is viable and even the tour service operators give discounts on online booking.

"The USA Sports Tourism has been the foremost contributor to the global market due to its absolute participation in the sports events as well as in event hosting marketplace." - FMI Analyst.

Talk to Analyst, About this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15390

Competition Landscape of USA Sports Tourism Market

Leading players in USA sports tourism market are focusing on promotional strategies and advertising popular sports destinations in USA to improve sales in the market.

Major players present in the USA sports tourism market are Sports Travel and Tours, Roadtrips.com, Victory Sports Tours, Sporta Tours, St. Thomas Water Sports, Alliance Sports Travel, Florida First Sports, Sports travel Inc., Doctor Gumbo Tours, Omega Tours, and Costsaver among others.

Recent Developments in the USA Sports Tourism Market

  • Sporta Tours has started offering CCC Pre-Season Camp Travels for travellers, particularly school and college students, following the end of the COVID pandemic.

  • The All-Star Game, the recently confirmed 2026 U.S. Women's Open, the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, and a prospective host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2026 are all prospects. These events are predicted to boost the USA sports tourism market throughout the projected period.

Request Report Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-15390

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the USA Sports tourism market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the USA Sports tourism market based on sports tourism type (sports event tourism, nostalgia sports tourism, active sports tourism, passive sports tourism), by sports type (football/ soccer, cricket, motorsport, basketball, and others) booking channel (phone booking, online booking & in-person booking), by consumer orientation ( men, women, and children) tourist type (domestic & international) tour type (independent traveller, tour group & package traveller) age group (15-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, 66-75 years)across seven major regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. USA Sports Tourism Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

1.2. Sports Tourism Evolution Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Total Spending (US$ Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.2. Number of Tourists (Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

2.4. Number of Tourists Y-o-Y Growth Projections

3. Sports Tourism Industry Analysis

3.1. Sports Tourism Industry Overview

3.1.1. Sports Tourism Industry Contribution to USA GDP

3.1.2. Sports Tourism Sector Contribution to USA's Overall Employment

3.1.3. Impact of Covid-19

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Travel and Tourism Domain:

USA Sustainable Tourism Market Share : As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 10.2% CAGR, and the market is expected to valued at US$ 602.21 Million in 2032.

Japan Sports Tourism Market Size : The Japan sports tourism market, which is valued at US$ 8787 Million in 2022 is expected to grow at a sound CAGR of 8.7% CAGR, and is anticipated to be valued at US $ 20236.53 Million by 2032.

Medical Tourism Market value : The global medical tourism market size is forecast to expand at an impressive 12.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

India Sports Tourism Market Growth : The India sports tourism market which currently values at US $ 9469 million, is expected to surge at an incredible CAGR of 14.8%, and is predicted to be valued at US $ 37646.36 million during the forecast period.

South Korea Sports Tourism Market Volume : The South Korea sports tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 7,152 million in 2022.

Winter Adventures Tourism Market Analysis : As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Winter adventures tourism is estimated at US$ 120.0 Bn in 2022.

Smart Travel Sector Market Overview : The Global Smart Travel Sector market is estimated to reach US$ 25 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 18.10% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 112.4 Bn by 2032.

Spain Sports Tourism Market Outlook : The Spain sports tourism market size is estimated to reach US$ 13,809 Million in 2022. As per the analysis, sales of sports tourism in Spain are forecast to increase at a robust 13.8% CAGR.

Tourism Industry Loyalty Programs Market Trends : As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Tourism Industry Loyalty Programs market is estimated at US$ 24 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 73.6 Bn by 2032

Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing Market Forecast : As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the Sports and Leisure Equipment Retailing Market is estimated at US$ 331.4 billion in 2022

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/usa-sports-tourism-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712300/USA-Sports-Tourism-Market-to-Thrive-at-a-CAGR-of-145-CAGR-During-2022-2032--Future-Market-Insights-Inc

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe