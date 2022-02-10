USA snowboarder Chloe Kim captures repeat Olympic gold with massive halfpipe run

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Chloe Kim smiled her way into the halfpipe Thursday morning, but she was all business — devastating, relentless, gold-medal-winning business — once she dropped in.

Kim posted a phenomenal 94.00 in the first of three final rounds of the women’s halfpipe competition, and that was plenty to hold up for the victory.

The 21-year-old fell on her last two runs, but it didn't matter. She still comfortably beat out Spain's Queralt Castellet in second (90.25) and Japan's Sena Tomita in third (88.25).

Kim has spent the last half-decade dominating the sport from every angle, even with a 22-month break from competition while she enrolled at Princeton. In addition to her gold at Pyeongchang in 2018, she claimed world championships in halfpipe in 2019 and 2021, the two years she participated. She has 10 wins and 12 podiums in 14 starts, and has won every one of the five World Cup events she’s competed in since December 2018.

Kim’s top challenger, teammate Maddie Mastro, didn’t even make the 12-woman final field, falling just short during qualifying the day before. Mastro, the only rider to beat Kim in the last four years, posted two unremarkable qualifying runs and ended up 13th. Only the top 12 riders advanced to the finals.

The 11 riders before her posted respectable enough scores in the first round, and then it was Kim’s turn. With ease and grace, she ripped off a 900 and two 1080s — numbers referring to the number of degrees of rotation — on an afternoon when no other rider had even done more than one 1080. That was enough to launch Kim right to the top of the leaderboard out of the gate. She collapsed in joy at the bottom of the pipe as the scores came in.