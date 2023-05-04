USA Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to Cross US$ 341.5 Million by 2033, with Delayed Childbearing Rates across the Country | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / In 2023, the USA Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is projected to be worth US$ 189.3 million. Over the forecast period, a CAGR of 6.1% is expected to be achieved.

Sales of prenatal vitamin supplements in the nation are probably going to make up a sizable portion of the total demand. By 2033, the market is anticipated to be worth US$ 341.5 million. A number of vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy pregnancy and fetal development are often found in these supplements.

Folic acid, iron, calcium, and vitamin D are a few of the nutrients that are most frequently present in prenatal vitamins. Folic acid is particularly crucial for avoiding brain and spine birth abnormalities. Contrarily, iron is required to sustain the increased creation of red blood cells that occurs during pregnancy.

Demand for prenatal vitamin supplements is rising in the USA as a result of a variety of factors, including changing dietary habits and growing awareness of the importance of prenatal nutrition. It is also projected that delayed childbearing and easy accessibility to these supplements in the nation will fuel the industry.

Women are increasingly realizing the benefits of taking prenatal vitamins to make sure they are getting the nutrients required for a healthy pregnancy and baby. This demand is a reflection of growing awareness of the importance of prenatal nutrition and the role supplements can play in maintaining a healthy pregnancy and newborn development.

Prenatal vitamin supplement producers in the USA are implementing a number of measures to suit the growing demand for their goods. These involve working with healthcare professionals to develop specialized formulations.

They are employing effective marketing and advertising strategies and investing in research & development. They are also focusing on creating premium products that satisfy the unique needs of pregnant women. A few other businesses are using a range of marketing techniques to develop brand recognition and connect with their target audience.

For instance, a Los Angeles-based prenatal supplement start-up called WeNatal announced its first prenatal product in April 2022. It is made with all couples in mind and is intended for both men and women.

The company claims that despite the fact that men account for 50% of miscarriage, infertility, and overall pregnancy success, male health and sperm quality have usually not been addressed in preconception. Given that rates of fertility and healthy pregnancy outcomes are at an all-time low, WeNatal is anticipated to transform prenatal treatment from a me-centred approach to a couples-centred one, or from we-to-we.

Key Takeaways from USA Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Study

The USA prenatal vitamin supplements market witnessed a CAGR of around 4.3% between 2018 and 2022.

Leading players in the USA prenatal vitamin supplements industry are estimated to account for around 35% to 40% of the total market share.

Based on sales channels, the over-the-counter (OTC) supplements segment is expected to generate the lion's share by 2033.

In terms of product type, the confectionery products segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront based on share by 2033.

The USA prenatal vitamin supplements market size is likely to cross a valuation of about US$ 341.5 million by 2033.

"Quick switch to online sales, entry into new markets, and variety of product offers might be contributing to the industry's growth. Rising demand for customized prenatal vitamins would also give supplement producers a chance to introduce novel supplement formulations." - Says a lead analyst.

USA Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Competitive Landscape: USA Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Manufacturers of prenatal vitamin supplements in the USA are implementing a variety of techniques to suit the growing demand for their goods. To increase their product offerings or access new markets, they are creating alliances with other businesses or buying them outright.

Other prenatal vitamin supplement producers in the USA are working with medical professionals such as doctors and midwives to advertise their goods. In order to educate expectant moms about the advantages of prenatal vitamins, they are set to provide free samples to healthcare professionals or sponsor events.

Key Companies Profiled

Exeltis USA, Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Garden of Life, Unilever, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Bayer- One A Day, Nestlé, S.A, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Vitamin Angels, Country Life, LLC, New Chapter, Inc.

For instance,

In order to diversify its line of dietary supplements, Future Kind, a healthcare company with its headquarters in California, introduced Vegan Prenatal Vitamins in January 2023. It is regarded as the first prenatal in history to be specifically designed for plant-based and vegan diets. The right amounts of methyl folate, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 are used to make it.

Get Valuable Insights on USA Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the USA prenatal vitamin supplements market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023 to 2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for USA prenatal vitamin supplements based on product type (confectionery products, pharmaceutical products), sales channel (prescription supplements, over-the-counter supplements, online), and country.

USA Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type (Confectionery Products, Gummies, Chews, Others (Lollipops, Hard Boiled Candies), Pharmaceutical Products, Capsule, Tablets/Pills, Soft Gels, Liquid)

By Sales Channel (Prescription Supplements (Rx)/ (Institutional Sales (Hospital and Clinics)), Over MillionCounter Supplements (OTC), Drug Stores and Pharmacies, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health and Wellness Stores, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online, Company Website, 3rd Party / Mass Merchandiser)

