USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Report 2022: Featuring Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Wayne Fueling System, NCR Corporation, Invenco & IDTECH

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by Driven by Emerging Technologies Like Ai and Ml for Faster Transactions and Government Support Towards Digital Economy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Outdoor Payment Terminal Industry in USA. The report also covers overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of installed base of OPTs; Adoption rate of OPTs on the basis of consumer behavior; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, Industry disruption technologies; regulatory framework; product comparison of different OPT brands, market shares of major OPT providers on the basis of installed base of OPTs. The report concludes with long term outlook assessing the market growth along with growth of Petroleum and Convenience Retail Stores and EV Charging Stations in the country.

Detailed Analysis on the USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market:

USA Outdoor Payment Terminal market is growing at a steady rate over the past few years, supported by increase in population in the country along with the rising popularity of electric vehicles and government initiatives such as carbon free economy and EMV compliance law. Increasing adoption of contactless or near-field communications (NFC) technology for credit card payment along with groundbreaking technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT) and other digital platforms are opening new possibilities in the market.

USA Outdoor Payment Terminal market is moderately concentrated market with Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Wayne Fueling System as the market leaders owing to the high market share on the basis of installed base of OPTs; followed by other OPT providers such as NCR corporation, IDTECH and Invenco in the market.

Advanced retrofit POS system, 5G-enabled devices and other new payment modes are expected to drive the USA Outdoor Payment Terminal market in near future.

Key Segments Covered
USA Outdoor Payment Market Sizing Analysis:

  • By Total Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

  • By Y-o-Y Sales of installed base of OPTs, 2021-2025F

  • By Adoption Rate of OPTs on the basis of Consumer Behavior, 2021-2025F

  • Assessing the Growth in Petroleum Convenience Stores, 2020-2025F

  • Assessing the Growth in EV Charging Stations, 2020-2025F

Key Target Audience

  • Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers

  • Outdoor Payment Terminal Distributors

  • Payment Processing Companies

  • Payment Switch Companies

  • Fueling Stations

  • Convenience Stores

  • EV Charging Stations

  • Research organizations and consulting companies

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums and alliances related to OPT Terminal

Time Period Captured in the Report:

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2021- 2025F

Companies Covered:

  • Outdoor Payment Terminal Providers

  • Gilbarco Veeder-Root

  • Wayne Fueling System

  • NCR Corporation

  • Invenco

  • IDTECH

Key Topics Covered in the Report
USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview

  • Supply Side Ecosystem of USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • Demand Side USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • Snapshot on USA EV Station Market

  • Snapshot of USA Fuel Stations Market

  • Value Chain Analysis OPT Payment Terminal Manufacturing Industry in USA

  • Enablers and Growth Drivers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • Entry Barriers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • Regulatory Framework USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • End User Analysis of USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Competitive Landscape in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • Market Share of Major OPT Providers in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

  • OPTs on the basis of installed base, 2021-2025F; Adoption Rate of OPTs

  • Long Term Outlook for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Overview of USA

3. Snapshot on USA EV Market and EV Charging Stations

4. Snapshot on USA Fuel Stations and Convenience Stores Market

5. United States Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Overview

6. United States Outdoor Payment Terminal Market Size, 2021-2025F

7. Industry Analysis for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

8. Regulatory Framework in USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

9. End User Analysis for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

10. Competition Framework for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

11. Long Term Outlook for USA Outdoor Payment Terminal Market

12. Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • Gilbarco Veeder-Root

  • Wayne Fueling System

  • NCR Corporation

  • Invenco

  • IDTECH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/esa1fh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Texas Rangers to host MLB's 2024 All-Star Game

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers will host Major League Baseball's 2024 All-Star Game, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday. Speaking at the conclusion of this week's owners' meetings in New York, Manfred announced the game will be held July 16, 2024 at Globe Life Field, which opened during the 2020 pandemic season. The stadium hosted the neutral site World Series and NL Championship Series that season. Next year’s game will take place in Seattle, which last hosted in 2001 in Ichiro's ro

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Toney, who was acquired a couple of week ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars. Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scan

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Moore's first career hat trick leads the way as Kings defeat struggling Oilers 3-1

    EDMONTON — Trevor Moore owned the stat sheet on Wednesday night. Moore recorded his first career hat trick as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the struggling Edmonton Oilers 3-1. “It’s kind of funny because I didn’t feel I had my best tonight,” Moore said. “It was just one of those games where the puck finds you. It feels amazing, though. It is just funny because it felt like I was fighting the puck a little bit out there.” Kings head coach Todd McLellan was thrilled to see the 27-year-old get rew

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • James could return to the Lakers' lineup later this week

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James could return to the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup later this week as he recovers from a groin injury. James missed his second straight game with a left adductor strain when the Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. James is day-to-day with the strain, which occurred last Wednesday during the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-101 victory over the Lakers. Coach Darvin Ham said James could return to the practice report by the middle of the week. The Lakers' next