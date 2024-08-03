USA men's basketball at the Olympics today: USA vs. Puerto Rico tipoff time, how to watch, lineups

The chase for a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal continues Saturday for USA Basketball.

Fresh off a 103-86 win against South Sudan, Steve Kerr's squad closes out Group C play action at 11:15 a.m. ET against Puerto Rico. With a win, USA Basketball will improve to 3-0 at the 2024 Paris Olympics and lock up an automatic spot in the knockout round that starts on Tuesday.

In that win over South Sudan, Bam Adebayo led the U.S. in points with 18.

This is the first year Puerto Rico is competing at the Olympic Games since delivering one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history, defeating USA Basketball 92-73 at the 2004 Athens Olympics. With the win, Puerto Rico became the first team to beat the Americans since NBA players were allowed to compete for USA Basketball at the Olympics. The only player remaining from that team in 2004 who is still playing for USA Basketball is LeBron James, who is returning to the Olympics for the first time since the 2012 London Olympics.

Headlining Puerto Rico's roster at the Paris Games is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, who averaged 7.1 points this season for the Pelicans.

Here's what you need to know on how to watch USA Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics Saturday vs. Puerto Rico, including start time, TV information, streaming options and starting lineup:

What channel is USA Basketball vs. Puerto Rico on today? How to watch, stream

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

NBC will broadcast USA Basketball's Group C matchup against Puerto Rico at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Noah Eagle (play-by-play), former USA Basketball Olympian Dwyane Wade (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter) are on the call.

You can also stream the game on Fubo, which carries NBC and offers a free trial to free trial to select users, or Peacock.

What time is USA Basketball vs. Puerto Rico today?

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

Location: Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France)

USA Basketball will tip off against Puerto Rico 11:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 3 from Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France.

USA Basketball roster at 2024 Paris Olympics

Here is the USA Basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Listed in numerical order. Olympic appearance in parentheses.

No. 4 Stephen Curry, Guard (First)

No. 5 Anthony Edwards, Guard (First)

No. 6 LeBron James (Fourth)

No. 10 Jayson Tatum, Forward (Second)

No. 7 Kevin Durant, Forward (Fourth)

No. 8 Derrick White, Forward First)

No. 9 Tyrese Haliburton, Guard (First)

No. 11 Joel Embiid, Center (First)

No. 12 Jrue Holiday, Guard (Second)

No. 13 Bam Adebayo, Center (Second)

No. 14 Anthony Davis, Center (Second)

No. 15 Devin Booker, Guard (Second)

Coaching Staff: Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Mark Few (Gonzaga Bulldogs), Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat)

Puerto Rico roster at 2024 Paris Olympics

Listed in numerical order

No. 0 Isaiah Pineiro, Forward

No. 1 George Conditt IV, Center

No. 3 Jordan Howard, Guard

No. 9 Davon Reed, Guard

No. 10 Joseph Alvarado, Guard

No. 11 Stephen Thompson Jr., Guard

No. 12 Aleem Ford, Forward

No. 24 Gian Clavell, Guard

No. 28 Ismael Romero, Center

No. 32 Chris Ortiz, Forward

No. 41 Arnaldo Toro, Forward

No. 51 Tremont Waters, Guard

USA Basketball starting lineup vs. Puerto Rico at 2024 Paris Olympics

