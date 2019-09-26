USA Judo member and 2020 Olympic hopeful Jack Hatton dead at 24

Jack Hatton (blue) competes at the World Judo Championships. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

USA Judo has lost one of its rising stars. Jack Hatton, a 2020 Olympic hopeful, has died. He was 24.

USA Judo announced the news on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Hatton’s cause of death has not been released yet.

Hatton trained at Pedro’s Judo Corner, which is owned by U.S. Olympic coach and former World Champion Jimmy Pedro. The center also paid tribute to Hatton on its Facebook page, calling him a “kind-hearted, caring and an all-around great person.”

Hatton was a “multi-time medalist,” according to USA Judo. He competed at the World Judo Championships in Tokyo this August.

