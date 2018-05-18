USA Gymnastics, senior VP Rhonda Faehn part ways amid Larry Nassar scandal

USA Gymnastics has parted ways with senior vice president Rhonda Faehn, the organization announced Friday, amid the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that continues to shake the gymnastics community.

“Rhonda Faehn is no longer with USA Gymnastics. This is a personnel matter that we will not discuss in detail," CEO and president of USAG Kerry Perry said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than a day after reports surfaced that Faehn was asked by Perry to resign.

“USA Gymnastics is moving forward and positioning for the future with the commitment to our athletes’ safety and well-being at the heart of everything we do," the statement read. "We encourage member clubs, coaches, administrators and the entire gymnastics community to align their efforts to this important task.

"Together, we will create a culture of empowerment for the young men and women who are pursuing their gymnastics dreams today while honoring those who have gone before them.”

Faehn oversaw the women's elite program after joining USA Gymnastics in 2015. According to Indystar.com, she is believed to be one of the first executives to be informed of gymnasts' claims of sexual abuse regarding Nassar, who served as the team doctor for USAG, shortly after she starting working with the organization.

"I reported my abuse to Rhonda Faehn and so did Maggie Nichols, and I don't know what she did or didn't do with that information, but I didn't get contacted by the FBI for over a year, and in that time 50 to 100 gymnasts were molested," Olympian Aly Raisman told the Indianapolis Star last week. "This is my frustration of she's still working there, and we need to understand what she did or didn't do, because her and (then-CEO) Steve Penny were fully aware of what's going on. I mean, she's still there."

In addition to Nassar's role with USA Gymnastics, he also served as a physician in Michigan State's athletic department. MSU agreed earlier this week to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits brought by 332 victims in connection to Nassar, but the settlement covers only survivors connected to the university.

Nassar, 54, faces up to 175 years in Michigan state prison for criminal sexual conduct after more than 200 victims came forward at his sentencing hearings in January. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possessing child pornography.