USA Gymnastics names NBA exec Li Li Leung as president, CEO

USA Gymnastics has named Li Li Leung as its new president and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday.

Leung, who served as the NBA's vice president for global partnerships, will be USA Gymnastics' fourth CEO in the past two years.

“Li Li’s unique combination of business skills, management experience and passion for gymnastics make her perfectly suited to lead our organization at this important time in our history,” Kathryn Carson, USA Gymnastics board chair, said in a release.

“She brings strong leadership, organizational and communication skills from her over two-decade professional career in sports business and management. She also has deep roots in gymnastics, having competed at a high level before moving to collegiate gymnastics. We are thrilled to have Li Li as our next president and CEO, and the board looks forward to supporting Li Li as she delivers her vision to transform and strengthen our organization and culture.”

USAG has been reeling since former team doctor Larry Nassar was accused and ultimately convicted on charges of sexually abusing athletes and having child pornography. At the end of 2018, the organization was bankrupt.

USAG released its financial statements in December, revealing the organization estimated it will have to pay between $75 million and $150 million to the victims of Nassar's serial sexual abuse. In the aftermath of the Nassar scandal, some 220 gymnasts have filed lawsuits that claim the former USA Gymnastics doctor abused them.

Leung said she said she is going to do what it takes to make sure that the victims get restitution and that she is more than game to take on the challenge of rectifying the organization's reputation.

“I am honored to be the next CEO of USA Gymnastics and to lead an organization that plays an important role in a sport that I care deeply about and had so much positive influence on my life,” said Leung. “Like everyone, I was upset and angry to learn about the abuse and the institutions that let the athletes down. I admire the courage and strength of the survivors, and I will make it a priority to see that their claims are resolved.

"I look forward to collaborating with the entire gymnastics community to create further change going forward, which requires that we implement important initiatives to strengthen athlete health and safety and build a clear and inclusive plan for the future. For me, this is much more than a job: it is a personal calling, for which I stand ready to answer.”

Leung, who completed at USAG events and later for the University of Michigan, will assume her role on March 8 after she fulfills her other commitments with the NBA.