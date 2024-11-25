USA goalkeeper Naeher retires from internationals

Alyssa Naeher made her senior international debut in 2014 [Getty Images]

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has announced her retirement from international football.

The 36-year-old, who has 113 caps, was the starting goalkeeper as the US won the World Cup in 2019, as well as Olympic gold in Paris this summer.

She will end her international career after the United States' upcoming fixtures against England on 30 November and the Netherlands on 3 December.

"Having the opportunity to be a part of the USWNT [US women's national team] for the past 15 years has been the greatest honour," said Naeher.

"This has been a special team to be a part of and I am beyond proud of what we have achieved both on and off the field. The memories I have made over the years will last me a lifetime.

"I know one chapter is ending, but I am so excited to continue to see the growth of this team going forward and what more they can accomplish."

Naeher ranks third in the USWNT's all-time list for goalkeeper caps, behind Hope Solo and Briana Scurry.

She signed a new contract with the Chicago Red Stars for the 2025 NWSL season in September, which will mark her 10th year with the club.