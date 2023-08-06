USA faces Sweden in World Cup knockout round in Australia

The United States is taking on Sweden on Sunday in a World Cup knockout match pitting the reigning champions against a hard-charging team on a winning streak.

The Round of 16 match began at 7 p.m. local time, or 5 a.m. ET, at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The U.S. squad were the favorites entering the tournament, having won the last two World Cups, held in 2019 and 2015. They were also top of the pile in 1999 and 1991.

But their footwork in the group stage didn't equate to many goals, or victories. They handily beat Vietnam in a 3-0 match, but their matches against the Netherlands and Portugal both ended in draws.

They exited the round with five points, trailing the Netherlands by two. This was the first time in Women's World Cup history that the U.S. earned fewer than six points during the group stage.

Sweden, which was ranked third in the tournament, was the runner up in 2003, their top placement since the initial 1991 tournament.

They topped their group with nine points after handily trouncing Argentina, Italy and South Africa. Only two other teams, England and Japan, left the group round undefeated.

The United States and Sweden have played each other in every Women's World Cup since 2003.

"It wouldn't be a major tournament if we weren't facing Sweden," Lindsey Horan, the U.S. captain, said.

She and Sophia Smith have so far been the USWNT's leading scorers, each netting two. No other player scored in the group stage.

Rose Lavelle will sit the match out after earning a yellow card accumulation suspension.

The winner of this match faces Japan in the quarterfinals.

