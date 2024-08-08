USA diver Alison Gibson has the most inspiring message after hitting her feet on Olympic diving board

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Alison Gibson of Team United States reacts after competing in the Women's 3m Springboard Preliminaries on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776138750 ORIG FILE ID: 2165703538

It was a rough, painful dive for Alison Gibson, but she's showing how it wasn't going to let it stop her from competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As the diver recounted on Instagram, her feet bled and her heels were bruised. She received a score of 0.0 on that dive, but she didn't stop competing in the Olympics through all the pain.

MORE: Best photos of divers at the 2024 Paris Olympics

As you'll see below she has both an inspiring message in the caption and in her narration of her video. Check it out and hopefully, it'll inspire you, too:

More Olympics!

Breanna Stewart and Team USA women's basketball recreated Kevin Durant's iconic Olympic men's basketball photo

The French pole vaulter who hit his crotch on the bar made the perfect TikTok in response

Who is Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield? Meet the Jamaican track star who's also an Olympian

This article originally appeared on For The Win: USA diver Alison Gibson has the most inspiring message after hitting her feet on Olympic diving board