USA diver Alison Gibson has the most inspiring message after hitting her feet on Olympic diving board
It was a rough, painful dive for Alison Gibson, but she's showing how it wasn't going to let it stop her from competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As the diver recounted on Instagram, her feet bled and her heels were bruised. She received a score of 0.0 on that dive, but she didn't stop competing in the Olympics through all the pain.
MORE: Best photos of divers at the 2024 Paris Olympics
As you'll see below she has both an inspiring message in the caption and in her narration of her video. Check it out and hopefully, it'll inspire you, too:
More Olympics!
Breanna Stewart and Team USA women's basketball recreated Kevin Durant's iconic Olympic men's basketball photo
The French pole vaulter who hit his crotch on the bar made the perfect TikTok in response
Who is Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield? Meet the Jamaican track star who's also an Olympian
This article originally appeared on For The Win: USA diver Alison Gibson has the most inspiring message after hitting her feet on Olympic diving board