USA Cycling suspends sanctioned racing through April 5

The peloton climbs Lemon Hill during the Philly Cycling Classic.

USA Cycling has suspended permits for all sanctioned racing in the US through April 5 to address the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement sent to media on Sunday morning. The announcement follows the UCI's decision to suspend all racing until April 3.

"Due to the latest data on Covid-19’s spread and the healthcare system’s ability to manage this crisis, USA Cycling is recommending cancellation or postponement of all sanctioned events immediately and calling on all race and event directors, clubs, coaches, athletes and members to postpone or cancel all scheduled races and events immediately. This includes any gatherings such as group rides, in-person group meetings, etc," the US governing body said.

The decision will halt the USA cycling Pro Road Tour opener in Arkansas at the Joe Martin Stage Race, which was scheduled for April 2-5. The Alabama Cycling Classic, scheduled for April 18-19, could still go forward.

Pro Road Tour races Tour of the Gila (April 29-May 3) and Redlands Bicycle Classic (April 22-26) already announced they are canceling their events for this year, and USA Crits announced the cancellation of the series opener, Sun City Crit, which was originally scheduled for March 28 in El Paso, Texas, but will be moved to August 22.

"The decision was made by stakeholders in El Paso for what they deemed best for the community and attending athletes," said event organiser Ravi Rajcoomer. "We support their decision and look forward to the August 22 event."

USA Cycling said it will continue to monitor the latest developments and meet with partners during this national emergency to gauge its impact on the cycling community.

"USA Cycling is taking measures within our control and asking everyone involved in this sport to protect the community so we can get back to riding and racing with everyone in good health as soon as possible," USAC said.