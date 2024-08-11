USA And China Tie For Most Olympics Gold Medals, But US Wins Overall Count
The United States secured its 40th gold medal on Sunday in the women’s basketball final, gaining a tie for most gold medals at the Summer Olympics.
China also had 40 gold medals. China hit No. 40 thanks to Li Wenwen, who won gold in the women’s 81-kilogram weightlifting. The U.S. stayed within one of China when Jennifer Valente won gold in the women’s omnium.
Japan finished with 20 gold medals. Host nation France had 16.
The United States finished with 126 total medals. China had 91 total. Great Britain was third with 65, including 14 gold medals.
Both the U.S. and China had more gold medals than they won at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. There, the U.S. had 39 gold medals and China took home 38. Japan finished with 27.
