US, world leaders mourn former top diplomat Albright

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reaction to the death of Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state. Albright's family said Wednesday that she had died of cancer at age 84.

"Madeleine Albright was a force. Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history. ... America had no more committed champion of democracy and human rights than Secretary Albright, who knew personally and wrote powerfully of the perils of autocracy. ... When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that ‘America is the indispensable nation.’” — President Joe Biden

"Few leaders have been so perfectly suited for the times in which they served. ... Because she knew firsthand that America’s policy decisions had the power to make a difference in people’s lives around the world, she saw her jobs as both an obligation and an opportunity. ... And through it all, even until our last conversation just two weeks ago, she never lost her great sense of humor or her determination to go out with her boots on, supporting Ukraine in its fight to preserve freedom and democracy.” — former President Bill Clinton, who appointed Albright in 1996

“She lived out the American dream and helped others realize it. ... She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world. I respect her love of country and public service, and Laura and I are grateful to have called Madeline Albright our friend.” — former President George W. Bush

“She left an indelible mark on the world and on the United Nations. Our country and our United Nations are stronger for her service.” — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield

“Today, our nation and the world lost a towering champion for peace, diplomacy and democracy: Secretary Madeleine Albright. Her historic tenure as our nation’s first woman to serve as our top diplomat paved the way for generations of women to serve at the highest levels of our government and represent America abroad. ... Her prescient warnings about the rise of autocracy remain an important guide and resource as we work to defend democracy at home and abroad." — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“I will always be deeply grateful for the wonderful friendship Bill and I shared with (at)madeleine and the unfailingly wise counsel she gave us over so many years. So many people around the world are alive and living better lives because of her service.” — former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

"Above all, Secretary Albright was deeply proud of having served as our country’s first female secretary of state, but her legacy was so much more. Extraordinarily hardworking and adept at managing tough challenges and even tougher people, she had an uncanny ability to break down complex issues in a practical and relatable way. Secretary Albright was direct and forthright in the face of injustice, both at home and abroad.” — CIA Director William Burns

“Madeleine was one of the most remarkable people I ever had the privilege to work with. She had the sharpest of brains, the most lively conscience and the deepest compassion for humanity. Her life mission was to make the world better and she followed it through her extraordinary career." — former British Prime Minister Tony Blair

