US women's team has new vibe, work to do before World Cup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANNE M. PETERSON
·4 min read
  • United States' Alex Morgan takes a selfie as she celebrates after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    1/4

    United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

    United States' Alex Morgan takes a selfie as she celebrates after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • United States' coach, Vlatko Andonovski celebrates with his players after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    2/4

    United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

    United States' coach, Vlatko Andonovski celebrates with his players after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    3/4

    United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

    United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    4/4

    United States Canada CONCACAF Women Soccer

    United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Alex Morgan takes a selfie as she celebrates after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
United States' coach, Vlatko Andonovski celebrates with his players after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
United States' players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vlatko Andonovski
    Macedonian-American soccer player and coach
  • Alex Morgan
    Alex Morgan
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Rose Lavelle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The transformation of the U.S. women’s national team has been significant in the year since the Tokyo Games.

The defending World Cup champions have a new look with young talent, and coach Vlatko Andonovski has tweaked the team's traditional straightforward and speedy attack to take a more nuanced approach.

The players say something more is going on as well: there's been a shift in the team's vibe.

The United States is coming off the CONCACAF W Championship, where they secured a spot in the 2023 World Cup and also the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although they looked somewhat disorganized at the start of the tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, they outscored opponents 13-0 and secured the title with a victory over rival Canada — a team that beat them at the Olympics.

"The vibes with the team are really incredible,” midfielder Andi Sullivan said after the team lifted the tournament trophy. “The blend between the senior leaders and the young players, for some it’s their first tournament or for some players this is their umpteenth tournament, and I think that blend is incredible. That energy after a long trip, a long tournament, it was one of the most joyous days that we had."

Fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle also ascribed the new mood on the team to the mix of youngsters and veterans.

“This is definitely the hardest qualifying tournament I’ve been a part of, which is a credit to all the teams. Everyone’s getting better and it’s getting harder to win," Lavelle said. "So I think it was like a good taste for everyone to have this kind of like high-pressure, high-stakes moment and a good experience for going to the World Cup.”

A year ago, the U.S. team was aiming to become the first team to win Olympic gold following a World Cup trophy. But they fell short in an uneven tournament for them that ended with the U.S. earning only a bronze medal.

In response, Andonovski set about remaking the team, pulling in young players and mixing up lineups. According to Alex Morgan, Andonovski is also approaching each game differently, based on the opponent.

“I have to say, if you ask me if we’re ready to go in a World Cup and compete in the World Cup tomorrow, we’re probably not ready for it,” Andonovski said. ”But are we going to be ready in a year? Absolutely."

Just as the transformation since the Olympics has been marked, the U.S. team that plays in Australia and New Zealand next summer will certainly look different from the squad that played in Mexico.

Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz will likely return from maternity leave. Players that weren't included on the roster for qualifying because of injuries could be available, including Catarina Macario, Sam Mewis, Lynn Williams, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson and Christen Press.

Sophia Smith, Mallory Pugh, Alana Cook, Emily Fox and Ashley Sanchez are among the young players who have played themselves onto the team as regulars. And there are many prospects waiting for their chance, like Sam Coffey and Carson Pickett.

Then there's the vets: Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe will both be 38 next year. Alyssa Naeher will be 35. Alex Morgan and Kelley O'Hara turn 34.

"I think the next couple of months are building those relationships,” Smith said. "Obviously, this is a new group with a lot of young faces who are just now learning to play together and to play on this stage, so I think (it's) learning to manage that, to work together and to just continue to grow and get better every single day that we have together.”

Fortunately for the players, they've got a year to figure it all out. The journey starts in earnest in September, when the team hosts Nigeria for a pair of friendlies.

“I think we are gaining momentum, and we’re doing better reading the game earlier and figuring it out on the field. We do need to understand, though, what the coach has given us,” Morgan said. "We all have to buy in, we can’t have one or two players not doing what they’re supposed to do because that ruins the whole flow of the game if we’re going to play in a certain structure. I think that’s important to know — it’s playing free, but knowing your role, and that’s going to change from game to game.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning late that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey bu

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that