USWNT home kits become Nike's highest-selling soccer jersey ever

The United States women’s national team isn’t just breaking records on the pitch.

Business Insider reports that Nike’s home kits for the 2015 champions, who just booked a semifinal spot in this Women’s World Cup after beating France Friday, are now the top-selling soccer jersey for a single season in company history.

“The USA Women's home jersey is now the No. 1 soccer jersey, men's or women's, ever sold on Nike.com in one season,” CEO Mark Parker announced on the company’s earning call Thursday. “The exposure is driving outstanding sell-through in kits, high-performance bras and lifestyle extensions.”

Nearly two-thirds of the 24 nations that made this year’s World Cup wore a Nike jersey, and almost half of the players donned cleats with the company’s logo.

Nike’s support for the USWNT has not gone unnoticed. A simple glance through the corporation’s Instagram reveals posts dedicated to American stars like Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz.

In addition to jerseys, Parker highlighted another first for the brand: Nike is officially North America's biggest seller of sports bras for the first time in company history.

“It's hard to overstate how important this year has been to the evolution of the women's offense at Nike,” Parker said of the milestone.

The USWNT faces England in the semifinals on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

