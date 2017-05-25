US women's soccer roster set for games in Sweden, Norway

CHICAGO (AP) -- Sydney Leroux has returned to the U.S. national soccer team roster for the first time since giving birth.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis on Thursday announced the roster for matches in Europe next month against Sweden and Norway.

Leroux took off much of last year after she gave birth to son Cassius. She is married to Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer.

Left off the 21-player roster were Tobin Heath and goalie Ashlyn Harris. Heath has a back injury and Harris a hip flexor. In Harris' absence, Abby Smith of the Boston Breakers makes her first appearance on an international roster.

Alex Morgan was put on roster despite a recent hamstring injury. She is playing in France with Lyon.

The U.S. plays Sweden on June 8 in Gothenberg and Norway on June 11 in Sandefjord.