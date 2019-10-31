US women qualify fastest in Minsk World Cup

The US women team pursuiters

The US women set the fastest qualifying time in the opening round of the 2019-2020 UCI Track World Cup in Minsk, Belarus on Thursday.

The result marks the return of former Olympian and world champion Chloe Dygert to the formation after a year away due to injuries. Dygert was joined by fellow Rio silver medalist Jen Valente and newcomers Ellen White and Christina Birch.

The quartet will now face Great Britain in the first round. The British squad led by the decorated Olympian Laura Kenny fell ten seconds short of their world record, finishing fourth fastest behind Italy and Germany.

Denmark led the men's rankings, topping Italy by a wide margin. France were third best ahead of Switzerland.

The US men's squad that won the Pan American Games struggled against the international field and failed to qualify for the first round.





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:15.505 Jennifer Valente Christina Birch Chloe Dygert Emma White 2 Italy 0:04:17.474 Letizia Paternoster Elisa Balsamo Marta Cavalli Vittoria Guazzini 3 Germany 0:04:17.985 Franziska Brausse Lisa Brennauer Lisa Klein Mieke Kroger 4 Great Britain 0:04:20.605 Laura Kenny Megan Barker Josie Knight Emily Nelson 5 France 0:04:22.292 Clara Copponi Marion Borras Coralie Demay Valentine Fortin 6 Belgium 0:04:22.546 Jolien d'Hoore Annelies Dom Shari Bossuyt Lotte Kopecky 7 Ireland 0:04:25.389 Lara Gillespie Mia Griffin Kelly Murphy Alice Sharpe 8 Poland 0:04:26.523 Daria Pikulik Justyna Kaczkowska Karolina Karasiewicz Nikol Plosaj 9 Russian Federation 0:04:27.357 Tamara Dronova Daria Malkova Mariia Miliaeva Mariia Novolodskaya 10 Belarus 0:04:29.410 Alena Amialiusik Palina Pivavarava Ina Savenka Karalina Savenka 11 Ukraine 0:04:35.153 Kseniia Fedotova Yuliia Biriukova Oksana Kliachina Ganna Solovei



