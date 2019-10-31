US women qualify fastest in Minsk World Cup

The US women team pursuiters
The US women team pursuiters

The US women set the fastest qualifying time in the opening round of the 2019-2020 UCI Track World Cup in Minsk, Belarus on Thursday.

The result marks the return of former Olympian and world champion Chloe Dygert to the formation after a year away due to injuries. Dygert was joined by fellow Rio silver medalist Jen Valente and newcomers Ellen White and Christina Birch.

The quartet will now face Great Britain in the first round. The British squad led by the decorated Olympian Laura Kenny fell ten seconds short of their world record, finishing fourth fastest behind Italy and Germany.

Denmark led the men's rankings, topping Italy by a wide margin. France were third best ahead of Switzerland.

The US men's squad that won the Pan American Games struggled against the international field and failed to qualify for the first round.


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

United States

0:04:15.505

Jennifer Valente

Christina Birch

Chloe Dygert

Emma White

2

Italy

0:04:17.474

Letizia Paternoster

Elisa Balsamo

Marta Cavalli

Vittoria Guazzini

3

Germany

0:04:17.985

Franziska Brausse

Lisa Brennauer

Lisa Klein

Mieke Kroger

4

Great Britain

0:04:20.605

Laura Kenny

Megan Barker

Josie Knight

Emily Nelson

5

France

0:04:22.292

Clara Copponi

Marion Borras

Coralie Demay

Valentine Fortin

6

Belgium

0:04:22.546

Jolien d'Hoore

Annelies Dom

Shari Bossuyt

Lotte Kopecky

7

Ireland

0:04:25.389

Lara Gillespie

Mia Griffin

Kelly Murphy

Alice Sharpe

8

Poland

0:04:26.523

Daria Pikulik

Justyna Kaczkowska

Karolina Karasiewicz

Nikol Plosaj

9

Russian Federation

0:04:27.357

Tamara Dronova

Daria Malkova

Mariia Miliaeva

Mariia Novolodskaya

10

Belarus

0:04:29.410

Alena Amialiusik

Palina Pivavarava

Ina Savenka

Karalina Savenka

11

Ukraine

0:04:35.153

Kseniia Fedotova

Yuliia Biriukova

Oksana Kliachina

Ganna Solovei


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Denmark

0:03:50.723

Lasse Norman Hansen

Julius Johansen

Frederik Rodenberg Madsen

Rasmus Pedersen

2

Italy

0:03:53.145

Simone Consonni

Filippo Ganna

Francesco Lamon

Davide Plebani

3

France

0:03:53.528

Thomas Denis

Corentin Ermenault

Valentin Tabellion

Benjamin Thomas

4

Switzerland

0:03:54.111

Claudio Imhof

Valere Thiebaud

Stefan Bissegger

Robin Froidevaux

5

Huub Wattbike Test Team

0:03:54.562

John Archibald

Daniel Bigham

William Perrett

Jonathan Wale

6

Russian Federation

0:03:54.820

Nikita Bersenev

Lev Gonov

Ivan Smirnov

Kirill Sveshnikov

7

Germany

0:03:55.187

Felix Gross

Theo Reinhardt

Leon Rohde

Domenic Weinstein

8

Great Britain

0:03:56.425

Matthew Walls

Mark Stewart

Steven Burke

Ethan Vernon

9

Belgium

0:03:57.722

Kenny de Ketele

Robbe Ghys

Rune Herregodts

Fabio van den Bossche

10

United States

0:03:59.008

John Croom

Gregory Daniel

Gavin Hoover

Ashton Lambie

11

Belarus

0:04:00.062

Raman Tsishkou

Hardzei Tsishchanka

Yauheni Akhramenka

Yauheni Karaliok

12

Poland

0:04:01.684

Bartosz Rudyk

Filip Prokopyszyn

Szymon Sajnok

Daniel Staniszewski

13

Lokosphinx

0:04:02.195

Savva Novikov

Sergey Malnev

Arseny Nikiforov

Alexandr Smirnov

14

Ukraine

0:04:05.866

Volodymyr Dzhus

Vitaliy Hryniv

Vladyslav Shcherban

Maksym Vasyliev

15

Track Team Brandenburg

0:04:13.864

Richard Banusch

Franz Gross

Pierre-Pascal Keup

Sebastian Schmiedel

