US women qualify fastest in Minsk World Cup
The US women set the fastest qualifying time in the opening round of the 2019-2020 UCI Track World Cup in Minsk, Belarus on Thursday.
The result marks the return of former Olympian and world champion Chloe Dygert to the formation after a year away due to injuries. Dygert was joined by fellow Rio silver medalist Jen Valente and newcomers Ellen White and Christina Birch.
The quartet will now face Great Britain in the first round. The British squad led by the decorated Olympian Laura Kenny fell ten seconds short of their world record, finishing fourth fastest behind Italy and Germany.
Denmark led the men's rankings, topping Italy by a wide margin. France were third best ahead of Switzerland.
The US men's squad that won the Pan American Games struggled against the international field and failed to qualify for the first round.
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
United States
0:04:15.505
Jennifer Valente
Christina Birch
Chloe Dygert
Emma White
2
Italy
0:04:17.474
Letizia Paternoster
Elisa Balsamo
Marta Cavalli
Vittoria Guazzini
3
Germany
0:04:17.985
Franziska Brausse
Lisa Brennauer
Lisa Klein
Mieke Kroger
4
Great Britain
0:04:20.605
Laura Kenny
Megan Barker
Josie Knight
Emily Nelson
5
France
0:04:22.292
Clara Copponi
Marion Borras
Coralie Demay
Valentine Fortin
6
Belgium
0:04:22.546
Jolien d'Hoore
Annelies Dom
Shari Bossuyt
Lotte Kopecky
7
Ireland
0:04:25.389
Lara Gillespie
Mia Griffin
Kelly Murphy
Alice Sharpe
8
Poland
0:04:26.523
Daria Pikulik
Justyna Kaczkowska
Karolina Karasiewicz
Nikol Plosaj
9
Russian Federation
0:04:27.357
Tamara Dronova
Daria Malkova
Mariia Miliaeva
Mariia Novolodskaya
10
Belarus
0:04:29.410
Alena Amialiusik
Palina Pivavarava
Ina Savenka
Karalina Savenka
11
Ukraine
0:04:35.153
Kseniia Fedotova
Yuliia Biriukova
Oksana Kliachina
Ganna Solovei
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Denmark
0:03:50.723
Lasse Norman Hansen
Julius Johansen
Frederik Rodenberg Madsen
Rasmus Pedersen
2
Italy
0:03:53.145
Simone Consonni
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon
Davide Plebani
3
France
0:03:53.528
Thomas Denis
Corentin Ermenault
Valentin Tabellion
Benjamin Thomas
4
Switzerland
0:03:54.111
Claudio Imhof
Valere Thiebaud
Stefan Bissegger
Robin Froidevaux
5
Huub Wattbike Test Team
0:03:54.562
John Archibald
Daniel Bigham
William Perrett
Jonathan Wale
6
Russian Federation
0:03:54.820
Nikita Bersenev
Lev Gonov
Ivan Smirnov
Kirill Sveshnikov
7
Germany
0:03:55.187
Felix Gross
Theo Reinhardt
Leon Rohde
Domenic Weinstein
8
Great Britain
0:03:56.425
Matthew Walls
Mark Stewart
Steven Burke
Ethan Vernon
9
Belgium
0:03:57.722
Kenny de Ketele
Robbe Ghys
Rune Herregodts
Fabio van den Bossche
10
United States
0:03:59.008
John Croom
Gregory Daniel
Gavin Hoover
Ashton Lambie
11
Belarus
0:04:00.062
Raman Tsishkou
Hardzei Tsishchanka
Yauheni Akhramenka
Yauheni Karaliok
12
Poland
0:04:01.684
Bartosz Rudyk
Filip Prokopyszyn
Szymon Sajnok
Daniel Staniszewski
13
Lokosphinx
0:04:02.195
Savva Novikov
Sergey Malnev
Arseny Nikiforov
Alexandr Smirnov
14
Ukraine
0:04:05.866
Volodymyr Dzhus
Vitaliy Hryniv
Vladyslav Shcherban
Maksym Vasyliev
15
Track Team Brandenburg
0:04:13.864
Richard Banusch
Franz Gross
Pierre-Pascal Keup
Sebastian Schmiedel