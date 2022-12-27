US winter storm traps New York State residents in cars

·3 min read

At least 28 people have died in western New York State, most of them in Buffalo, as a monster winter storm continues to batter North America.

A state official said some people had been trapped in cars for more than two days during what was "probably" the worst storm of their lifetime.

Up to nine more inches (23cm) of snow are expected in parts of the state through Tuesday, meteorologists warn.

The storm stretching from Canada to the Mexican border has killed 56 people.

US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration allowing federal support for New York State. "My heart is with those who lost loved ones this holiday weekend," he tweeted.

Mark Poloncarz, the executive for Erie County where Buffalo is located, said: "We can see sort of the light at the end of the tunnel, but this is not the end yet."

"It's a generational storm," he said, warning that the county was yet to begin assessing the "full toll".

Snow-covered vehicles in Buffalo, New York state. Photo: 25 December 2022
Officials fear that more storm victims will be found in the next few days
Medics evacuate a man in an ambulance in Wyoming County, New York state. Photo: 26 December 2022
Emergency vehicles have been struggling to reach some worst-hit areas in New York State

Citing the local medical examiner's office, Mr Poloncarz said many of the victims had died from heart problems while shovelling or blowing snow. Some were found dead in their vehicles.

State Governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, earlier said: "It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking."

She added that many emergency vehicles had been unable to reach worst-hit areas or had got stuck in snow themselves.

One local family with young children - aged two to six - had to wait for 11 hours before being rescued in the early hours of Christmas Day (Sunday).

"I was basically just hopeless," the father, Zila Santiago, told CBS News. He said he had managed to stay warm by keeping the engine running and kept distress at bay by playing games with the children.

More victims are expected to be discovered once melting snowdrifts reveal trapped vehicles and allow access to remote homes.

The "bomb cyclone" winter storm - which occurs when atmospheric pressure plummets, causing heavy snow and winds - has disrupted travel across the US.

Forecasters say it will ease off in the next few days, but the advice remains to avoid travelling unless essential.

Over the weekend an estimated 250,000 homes and businesses experienced blackouts - although power has been steadily restored.

Storm-related deaths were also reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado. South Florida's temperatures dropped so low, that iguanas froze and fell from trees.

The western US state of Montana was the worst hit by the cold, with temperatures dropping to -50F (-45C).

In Canada, the central province of Ontario and Quebec, in the north-east, bore the brunt of the storm.

Ontario's Prince Edward County, along Lake Ontario, declared a state of emergency and had to take snow ploughs off the streets because they were in danger of getting stuck, Mayor Steve Ferguson told CBC News.

A snow-covered house and a car in Wainfleet, Ontario, Canada. Photo: 24 December 2022
More snow was expected in parts of Ontario on Tuesday

A number of vehicles are reported to have been trapped in snow.

Four fatalities earlier occurred when a bus rolled over on an icy road near the town of Merritt, in the western province of British Columbia.

BBC Graphic showing how a bomb cyclone can develop
BBC Graphic showing how a bomb cyclone can develop

Latest Stories

  • Belarus hands opposition activists prison terms in absentia

    TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Monday handed lengthy prison terms to two opposition activists who had fled the country, in the first court verdict against dissidents that was announced in absentia. Aliaksandra Herasimenia and Alexander Opeikin were each sentenced to 12 years in prison. A court in Minsk convicted the two on charges of calling for sanctions and inflicting harm on the national security of Belarus. Herasimenia, a former swimmer and three-time Olympic medalist, and

  • US storm: Dozens dead as big freeze grips North America

    At least 38 deaths are now linked to a fearsome winter storm pummelling much of the US and Canada.

  • Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is ‘hard’

    Kardashian shares four children with 45-year-old ‘Donda’ rapper

  • Buffalo blizzard: Storm turns city into 'war zone'

    Half the deaths from the big freeze across the US and Canada are recorded in western New York State.

  • Glass Onion fans all have same theory about the film's inspiration

    Fans of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery think the film references the well-known billionaire Elon Musk. But is that really true?

  • All of the 'Glass Onion' cameos, explained by Rian Johnson

    There are major cameos and celebrity moments in Rian Johnson's latest whodunit "Glass Onion." The writer-director broke them all down to Insider.

  • Kate Middleton Was a Vision in an Olive Alexander McQueen Coat Dress With Royals During Christmas 2022

    Kate Middleton and her family joined King Charles III for Christmas morning service today in Sandringham, Norfolk, continuing the royal family tradition they had done for decades before with the Queen. And the Princess of Wales leaned into holiday spirit by wearing a festive olive monochrome ensemble.

  • Photos show royal family members arriving at church on their first Christmas without the Queen

    The royal family attended church services in Sandringham on Christmas Day. It marked the royals' first Christmas since the Queen's death in September.

  • South Korea lifts ban on imported sex dolls

    South Korea has formally lifted a ban on the import of full-body sex dolls, ending years of debate over how much the government can interfere in private life. Although there are no laws or regulations banning the import of sex dolls, hundreds, and perhaps thousands, have been seized by the customs, which cited a clause in the law that bans the import of goods that “harm the country’s beautiful traditions and public moral." Importers complained and took their case to courts, most of which agreed with them and ordered customs to release the sex dolls, saying they are used in people’s private spaces and don’t undermine human dignity.

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton