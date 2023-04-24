Will the US win their bid to host the 2027 Women's soccer World Cup?

Home field advantage? Ashley Hatch of the United States takes photos with fans after a game between Ireland and USWNT in Saint Louis - John Todd/USSF/Getty Images

The prospect of the United States hosting World Cups in back-to-back summers could become reality after the US and Mexico declared their intention to submit a bid to jointly host the women’s tournament in 2027.

It would follow 2026’s men’s World Cup, which is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, and it would be the third time that the US has staged the women’s event, after hosting the tournament in 1999 and 2003.

The 2027 event would be the second Women’s World Cup to include 32 teams, following this summer’s upcoming tournament in Australia and New Zealand. Just 24 teams took part in the most recent tournament in France in 2019.

“The United States has always been a global leader for the women’s game, and we would be honoured to co-host the world’s premier event for women’s soccer along with Mexico,” U.S. Soccer President and former US international Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement, as excitement grows among US fans about the possibility of hosting an event that would be watched by more than 2 billion viewers globally. But how strong are the US and Mexico's chances?

Who else is in the running?

The first bid to formally declare their interest was a joint submission by three European countries: Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Brazil, the nation with the most men’s World Cup triumphs - five - have also declared that they will be bidding, and their bid has been publicly endorsed by Brazil’s president Lula.

South Africa, where the 2010 men’s tournament was hosted, are also officially in the running, hoping to see the continent of Africa stage the women's event for the first time.

There has also reportedly been interest from Chile, Italy, and a potential joint Scandinavian bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - who missed out on Women's Euro 2025 earlier in April - together with Iceland, but as of 20 April, they are all yet to formally announce their interest.

Strong local support: Alex Morgan with fans

What are the pros and cons of the US-Mexico bid?

The infrastructure, stadiums and logistics should all be in place and ready to go very early, after the 2026 men’s tournament, and that should serve as a strong advantage for this joint US-Mexico bid.

Additionally, Mexico’s top women’s league, the Liga MX Femenil, has been rapidly on the rise in recent years, with fast-growing attendances and new commercial deals, and Fifa could see that emerging market as a region where they can try to further grow the women’s game and leave a legacy. The US, meanwhile, has long been a heartland for the women’s game, pioneering the elite-level game and winning a record four World Cups to date, and can boast huge numbers of supporters.

However, the downside of this bid could be the environmental factors, with large travelling distances between host venues inevitable when any tournament is being staged over such a vast area. That might give an edge to the rival bid from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands, where fans would be able to travel between host cities by train.

In terms of block voting, an ongoing understanding between the European and South American governing bodies means that there’s a reasonable chance that they will unify behind either the Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands bid or the Brazilian bid and jointly back one or the other, prior to the final stage of the process.

Where has the tournament been staged previously?

In the eight previous editions of the Women’s World Cup prior to 2023’s upcoming event Down Under, only six different countries have hosted the tournament, and it has never been hosted in South America, Central America, or Africa.

China were the first official hosts in 1991 - although the event was called the ‘First Fifa World Championship for women’s football for the M&Ms Cup’, sponsored Mars, whilst the world’s governing body were still hesitant about using the ‘World Cup’ brand for the women’s game. China hosted the event for a second time 16 years later.

Previous hosts

1991: China

1995: Sweden

1999: USA

2003: USA]

2007: China

2011: Germany

2015: Canada

2019: France

2023: Australia & New Zealand

2027: TBC

When will a decision be made?

Fifa announced on 23 March that member associations had until a deadline of 21 April 2023 to formally express their interest in staging the 2027 tournament, and the US and Mexico have met that deadline with their announcement on 19 April.

Each bid must then be officially submitted by 8 December 2023, after a bid workshop with Fifa takes place in August. Fifa will then inspect potential host sites in February 2024.

The final decision on who will host the tournament is expected to be made on 17 May 2024, after a vote at the Fifa Congress.

That will leave just over three years for the successful bidders to prepare to host the event, in the summer of 2027.