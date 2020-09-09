US Wildfires: Harrowing images show charred remains of towns in California and Oregon as thousands flee deadly blazes

Harrowing images show the trail of destruction left behind by the California wildfires that have so far decimated more than two million acres of land, burned houses to the ground and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

As of Wednesday morning, 25 blazes continued to ravage the state, which is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, with temperatures reaching 121°F (49.4C) in LA County on Sunday — the highest ever recorded in the area, forecasters said. The Creek Fire, which started on Friday, had burned through 152,833 acres as of Tuesday night, Cal Fire said.

Authorities say there are now some 85 fires tearing across the West Coast, in what has been described as an unprecedented wildfire season, aided by the sweltering conditions and dry land. “The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously”, said Randy Moore, regional forester for the California Forest Service's Pacific Southwest Region.

"Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire."

Meanwhile, in Orgeon thousands of people were forced to flee their homes to escape an inferno that is thought to have torched more than 200,000 acres. Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday declared a fire emergency as she sought to obtain more resources for emergency services tackling three major fires in the state. "This is definitely a once-in-a-generation event," she told a press briefing.

Parts of Washington state are also being engulfed by flames. Governor Jay Inslee said the state has experienced more fires this summer than it has in the past 12 years. Around 100,000 people were left without power in the state on Tuesday. A fire in the small town of Malden scorched more than three-quarters of homes and public infrastructure, authorities said.

"I just can't reiterate," governor Inslee said, "we think almost all of these fires were human-caused, in some dimension. If you can avoid being outside for anything that would even cause a spark, I hope people can avoid those conditions."

In a surreal turn of events, fire crews battling a blaze in Colorado were aided by unexpected snowfall that helped tame the flames.

Wildfires raged unchecked throughout California on Wednesday, and gusty winds could drive flames into new ferocity, authorities warned.

Diablo winds in the north and Santa Ana winds in the south were forecast into Wednesday at a time when existing wildfires already have grown explosively.

