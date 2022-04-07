“All of us were desperate to get to Canada”

·7 min read

Sivathasan Sinrasa* was barely 14 years old when his parents bundled him on a plane bound for Thailand, where he met with the human smugglers who were to bring him to Canada.

The teen was escaping imminent arrest in the post-civil war crackdown by the Sri Lankan government. His brother was already in jail for being a member of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist group that lost its fight for an independent homeland in Northeastern Sri Lanka.

“They were coming for me, and my parents were desperate to get me out of the country…they had tried everything, including asking for help from local NGOs, UN, and Canadian officials,” Sinrasa told NCM.

“The officials wanted ID documents and other papers, but we had lost them during the war…others wanted proof that we were not terrorists…Some friends then told my parents about the boat in Thailand, and they got fake documents for me by paying about 200,000 rupees (then about CAD $2,000),” he said.

“When I got on the boat in Thailand, it was already crowded with hundreds of other people…All of us were desperate to get to Canada.”

Sinrasa was among the 492 Sri Lankan Tamils who boarded the MV Sun Sea in the Gulf of Thailand. They and their families had agreed to pay the human smugglers between $20,000 to $30,000 each to get them to Canada.

After a three-month harrowing journey through Malaysian and Philippine waters and across the Pacific Ocean, the MV Sun Sea was intercepted off Canada’s West Coast on Aug 12, 2010.

The arrival of the MV Sun Sea in British Columbia is one of the most notorious and controversial cases of migrant smuggling in Canada, said the United Nations in a report on the incident. It was the second ship of Sri Lankan asylum seekers to reach British Columbia in 2010. The MV Ocean Lady arrived earlier with 76 passengers.

“I had five half-litre bottles of water and little food for the entire trip…one person died,” said Sinrasa, who, like most of the others from the MV Sun Sea, has become a permanent resident of Canada.

“I don’t think any of us would have come on the boat and across the ocean like this…it was a terrible journey…but we were desperate and had no other way of getting to Canada,” said Sinrasa, now a mechanic in Vancouver.

None of the four people accused of being the masterminds and who later claimed refugee status in Canada were successfully prosecuted for human smuggling.

Sinrasa’s desperation to get to safety by evading border controls and visa requirements is among the main reasons human smuggling syndicates continue to thrive globally, say immigration and refugee experts.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime states that most irregular migrants resort to the assistance of profit-seeking smugglers as border controls have improved.

“The more you make it hard for people to immigrate from one country to another provides more opportunities for human smugglers and organized crime groups,” said Yvon Dandurand, a criminologist at the University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia.

In a recent report for the International Centre for Criminal Law Reform (ICCLR), Dandurand and his colleagues pointed out that because of a lack of effective law enforcement cooperation with refugee source countries and measures for the effective prosecution of migrant smugglers, the problem is becoming more serious in Canada.

“During the consultations (for the report), it was suggested that efforts to date to counter the problem of migrant smuggling to Canada have not been very effective. There have been very few successful investigations and prosecution of this crime,” said the report.

Speaking to NCM, Dandurand said part of the problem with migrant smuggling is that Canada has not identified it as an important priority.

“There is always some confusion about people being smuggled and people being trafficked,” he said.

According to INTERPOL, human smuggling is voluntary as the person involved chooses to be smuggled and has agreed to pay another person or group of people to commit a crime. However, human trafficking is not voluntary and does not end when the trafficked person arrives at a destination, but instead continues while the person is exploited for labour or services.

“In many cases these human smugglers are hailed as folk heroes helping people get to safety and they are assisted by the diaspora overseas…investigations and prosecutions are rare unless there is a tragedy like the recent deaths of an Indian family at the Manitoba-US border crossing,” he said.

In that case, four members of a family from India were found frozen to death 10 metres from the US-Canada border three months ago. The tragedy has sparked investigations in Canada, India, and the US, where the alleged human smuggler, Steve Shand from Florida, is to stand trial on July 18.

In India, the case has triggered multiple investigations, arrests, and the formation of a task force to thwart the thriving human smuggling rackets in the Indian state of Gujarat.

A team of investigators from the RCMP and the FBI are currently in Gujarat to widen the scope of the investigation into Indian human smuggling rackets, working in tandem with North American accomplices.

“Everyone knew this was going on, but It took a tragedy to get this international investigation going,” said Dandurand.

Even before this tragedy, a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) intelligence report had signaled that Indian nationals would increasingly use sophisticated human smuggling networks to get to North America.

“Once (pandemic-related) travel restrictions begin to lift, more Indian nationals are expected to look for employment opportunities in wealthier countries such as Canada and will likely use the resources of sophisticated smuggling networks to do so,” according to the report, which listed India as a top source country for illegal immigrants.

Other than India, the report, obtained by Richard Kurland, a Vancouver- based immigration lawyer, listed Mexico, Iran, Haiti, Pakistan, China, Nigeria, Turkey, and Sri Lanka as top source countries for irregular migration to Canada in the post-pandemic era.

The 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report by the U.S. State Department concurred with the Canadian intelligence, saying the Indian government has modestly increased anti-trafficking law enforcement efforts, although efforts remained inadequate compared to the scale of the problem.

“Refugees are desperate, fleeing persecution, and have money to secure entry by any means necessary. We cannot ever eliminate human smuggling,” said Kurland.

“At best, we can try and manage the flow but no matter how much money or technology we throw at the problem, it will be a continuous game of cat and mouse,” he told NCM. However, he noted that some international efforts are having the desired effect of raising awareness of the perils of working with human smugglers.

One of them is STARSOM, a two-year (2021-2023) Canadian-funded project to counter migrant smuggling across routes leading to North America and crossing multiple countries in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean.

“People resort to smugglers when they need to escape poverty, natural disaster, conflict or persecution or are seeking employment and education opportunities but do not have the options to migrate legally,” he said at the launch of the program last November.

The new project focuses on a popular smuggling route that starts in Asia, transits the Gulf States, West Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean and then heads towards the United States and Canada.

For Sinrasa, who arrived in Canada aboard the MV Sun Sea 12 years ago, efforts to curb human smuggling have little effect in places like his Sri Lankan homeland.

“It would be better to make it easier for people fleeing persecution and human rights violations to come to Canada…but most of them are not eligible, so they use human smugglers.”

(Sivathasan Sinrasa* is a pseudonym of the refugee, who requested it fearing for the safety of his parents who are still in Sri Lanka. Read here ( https://newcanadianmedia.ca/hub/naming-sources-in-stories/) NCM’s policy on using pseudonyms or anonymous sources.)

Next in the series: Smuggling of Mexicans from Canada to the U.S. a regular occurrence

Fabian Dawson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Canadian Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec